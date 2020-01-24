Letters to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2020
A simple analogy of socialism
A teacher decided to introduce socialism and equalitarianism into her classroom. At the end of the marking period, she made an announcement to the class: “You will no longer be graded on your hard work and intellectual abilities. I am going to average all the grades together, and everyone will be getting the same grade.” When the grades came out all the students got a C. During the next semester, the more intellectual students who worked hard to get good grades realized the teacher was going to take part of their reward for their academic achievements and hard work, and share it with the rest of the students who put little effort in their academic achievements. The students who worked hard to get good grades, only to be robbed of them, did much less. The students, who did little, did less thinking they could get by on the grades of the smarter students. At the end of the school year, when the grades came out all the students got a D-. However, the teacher achieved her goal, she had inadvertently created a product of scholastically inferior students.
Is this the type of society you want to live in, where the government punishes those who try to improve their lot in life by putting them under the yoke of horrendous taxes, and rewards those who don’t? It destroys a person’s incentive to better themselves or their position in society. These socialists and purveyors of equalitarianism want to create a society where they can control our social and economical destiny in life. We will all be living in a dystopian and equalitarian society where most of us will be equal in poverty. It will lead to the assured destruction of our communal system and democracy.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
Deer season reset
Attention PGC,
I could say I told you so. Well, I guess I just did.
I have been a licensed Pennsylvania hunter for 38 years. I feel that makes me a stockholder in your organization. It definitely makes me a CUSTOMER.
I have been a small business owner for 17 years, a member of a Pennsylvania Hunting Camp for 30 years.
I have to tell you that you gutted so much deer season tradition, and waylaid oh so many small town businesses last year, that it makes me sick.
Documented numbers, FACTS — like 65% of hunters surveyed, and 81% of those commenting, jump off the page at me!!
The lost days of sales at my small business hurt, and I can’t make them up anywhere.
But if I IGNORED 65-81% of my customers and what they wanted, I would not have a business at all.
BACK TO MONDAY!
Put the Sunday in the middle or at the end if you must, and please don’t further foul up bear camp with a Sunday.
Give a long weekend to spring gobbler hunters or kids, perhaps?
Thank you for listening. I sincerely hope that you actually are.
Rob Storch
Troy
