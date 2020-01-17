Letters to the Editor, Jan. 17, 2020
Good reading
I wanted to take a moment and commend writer, Rick Hiduk, on his excellent coverage of the Pennsylvania Farm Show and The Daily Review for running his stories. Otherwise, we would never have known how many people were in Harrisburg representing Bradford County, nor the variety of interests that they were there to promote.
I really enjoyed his daily Facebook teases and I was looking forward to the stories that were to appear in the paper each day. We loved them all — from the 4-H kids judging potatoes and Deep Roots Hard Cider success to the Canton FFA teens making bat houses and the maple producers from Troy.
I know Rick lives in Wyoming County, but it’s quite evident that his heart encompasses all of the Endless Mountains counties.
I enjoyed his writing when he was at the Rocket-Courier and I keep tabs on his website as well for the stories.
Hopefully, these stories will encourage more people from Bradford County to participate in the future Farm Show and more people to attend. I know that my family would love to go and experience this and a lot of that is due to Rick’s excellent coverage.
Thank you for sharing his work!
Kelly Cole White
Wyalusing
So why was Obama a hero for taking out Bin Laden?
The media is so predictable in their criticism of President Trump approving a hit on the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani while Soleimani was trying to incite violence in Iraq. Soleimani was already responsible for the deaths of our soldiers.
Pelosi and other top Democrats are saying that Trump should not have killed this murderous monster without the approval of Congress. The only death Pelosi would approve would be the assassination of President Trump, even though she claims she’s constantly praying for him.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
