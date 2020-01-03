Forever grateful
Illness and hospitalization are extremely stressful for the patient and their families. We all have heard and perhaps experienced feeling like just a number when being treated medically. Our family recently lost our beloved elderly father after a few months of diagnosis and treatment. He received only the best and most compassionate care from every health provider at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. We will never be able to fully express our gratitude to the nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, care providers, respiratory therapists, and even housekeeping staff of the Emergency Department and In-Patient Unit!
All of the staff were dedicated to ensuring every possible diagnosis was explored and all options considered. Our father and our family made all decisions after being fully informed by the medical staff. When it became clear that our father would not be able to recover, the hospital staff rallied around us all and made our father comfortable throughout his passing. The staff expressed their empathy and ensured that our family would consider the hospital like “home,” bringing coffee and food, checking on our needs and listening to us. You ensured that our mother was supported every step along the way and was a full partner in planning for her husband’s care. She was comfortable and able to be by our father’s side throughout his care and passing.
We wish we could acknowledge everyone by name, but we are certain we will not recall each highly professional, competent, conscientious and caring staff person by name. We will forever be grateful to Stacey, Alyssa, and Kelsie during our father’s final hours. To all staff at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, you have touched our hearts and renewed our faith in the healthcare system!! We will never be able to repay you, but you have our lifelong support, gratitude, and deepest respect.
We have a medical care treasure in our own backyard — Troy Community Hospital! We thank you!
Lisa K. Wilcox
Dushore
Yvonne Killian
Roger Wilcox
Carrie E. Wilcox
Canton
Sign of the times
What a disgusting political cartoon about President Trump and Christianity in your Dec. 28 newspaper. As a Christian (not always a good one), we know Trump is far from perfect, but he is the first president to stand with pro-life, Second Amendment, pro-Israel Americans.
The Bible repeatedly reminds us in later days there will be a falling away from Christ! So, thank-you cartoonist Margulies for helping to fulfill Christ's predictions.
Ronnie Schoonover
Meshoppen
