Letters to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2020

Bias
Last Friday, I traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the March for Life, a pro-life event. Since I wouldn’t get home until late, I taped the nightly news on NBC and ABC thinking that the record crowd of over 100,000 and the president speaking would certainly be covered by the major networks. I should have been surprised to see absolutely nothing about this event on either broadcast — ZILCH — but I’ve long known there is a particular media bias when it comes to the pro-life subject. If this had been a Black Lives Matter March or a boisterous Women’s March, SURPRISE! — full coverage by the major networks and positive commentary by the reporters as we’ve seen in the past. But tens of thousands of people, young and old, peacefully marching down Constitution Avenue in support of LIFE? Not one single mention of this event and certainly no reporters and photographers providing coverage. Don’t tell me there is no media bias towards conservatives and the issues we hold dear because if anything proves my point, it’s the silence in the news media.
For the pro-life movement, it’s about changing hearts and minds. Nowhere is it clearer that hearts and minds need to be changed for life than in the coverage of abortion in the mainstream media. They like to toss out “anti-abortion” labels when, in fact, we are pro-life and proponents of the sanctity of every human being, including the unborn. The pro-life movement won’t back down from the challenge, and we will continue to speak the truth, even if the truth isn’t reported.
P.S. Kudos to The Daily Review for their willingness to cover the local pro-life activities!
Nancy Schrader
Sayre
Animal pandemic strikes again
Fifty million Chinese locked down! Fifteen countries affected! Three confirmed cases in the U.S.! These dramatic headlines announce one more pandemic caused by our abuse of animals.
Indeed, 61% of the 1,415 pathogens known to infect humans originate with animals. These so-called zoonotic diseases, claiming millions of human lives, include Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, West Nile flu, bird flu, swine flu, dengue fever, Ebola, HIV, SARS, and yellow fever. The pandemic “Spanish” flu of 1918 may have killed as many as 50 million people worldwide.
Western factory farms and Asian street markets are virtual breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Sick, crowded, highly stressed animals in close contact with raw flesh, feces, and urine provide ideal incubation media for viruses. As these microbes reach humans, they mutate to defeat the new host’s immune system, then propagate on contact.
Each of us can help end these deadly pandemics by replacing animal products in our diet with vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. These foods don’t carry flu viruses, or government warning labels, are touted by every major health advocacy organization, and were the recommended fare in the Garden of Eden. The internet offers ample recipes and transition hints.
Sid Marcos
Towanda
Letters to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2020
More Trump lies
Mr. Trump, he of 15,000-plus lies and counting, suggested in Davos, Switzerland last week that he would be willing to consider cuts to Medicare to reduce the federal budget deficit in his second term. During the 2016 campaign he promised to protect funding for Medicare.
The federal budget deficit has ballooned under Mr. Trump’s watch, while the people at the top received HUGE tax cuts. Mr. Trump’s last budget proposal called for $1.9 trillion in cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and $26 billion in Social Security. This includes a $10 billion cut in Social Security disability.
Make America Great Again only for those at the top!
Diane F. Gonzalez
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.