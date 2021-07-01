Birds of a feather
Joe McCarthy, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, declared that our government was under the control of Communists in the early 1950s. People were frightened. Many hearings were held and no evidence could ever be found. In 2020 former president Trump declared the 2020 election was stolen with absolutely no evidence. He has continued the big lie for seven months. McCarthy had a lawyer by the name of Roy Cohn who was eventually disbarred from practicing law. Prior to Cohn’s disbarment, he was a mentor to Trump. In 2007, Michael Cohen became a confident and fixer for Trump. As a result of his actions, Cohen served prison time and was disbarred in 2019. Rudy Giuliani, a friend of Trump for many years, also became his personal lawyer. Once the election was over and Mr. Trump refused to concede the election, Giuliani became his point man to promote the big lie. Giuliani’s outlandish claims caused his law license to be suspended on Thursday, June 24. Donald Trump is not a lawyer and thus no disbarment, however, his lies have gotten him suspended from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. William Barr, Trump’s attorney general has just recently come clean stating this was a lot of bull (expletive deleted).
President Trump had a huge turnout at the Capitol on Jan. 6, with the purpose of “stopping the steal.” It became violent and many Capitol police were hurt. A lot of damage was done to the building. Many protestors have been arrested. There was an attempt to have a bipartisan commission to get to the bottom of this insurrection. The Republican senators blocked it from happening by use of the filibuster. Birds of a feather.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
Be considerate with fireworks
The Fourth of July is almost upon us. This will result in many people celebrating with fireworks.
There are many negative side effects of fireworks displays in one’s back yard.
Safety is a large one. Fireworks handled by amateurs can be very dangerous. Fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2018.
We must seriously consider the veterans who live in our Valley. Many of our veterans suffer from PTSD and fireworks can and do cause serious flashbacks for them. It’s also a bit hypocritical to fly banners honoring our veterans yet ignore the negative impact our fireworks activities have on them.
Fireworks also have a serious impact on pets. Almost all dogs, some cats and some farm animals are absolutely terrified of the noise. I do not think you can really appreciate this unless you have a 90-pound dog trying to climb in your lap in absolute fear. One can just check the comments on the Valley’s “nextdoor.com” news feed to understand this as a significant issue.
Pennsylvania state law and several municipal ordinances restrict the use of fireworks. South Waverly’s ordinance for all practical purposes bans setting off fireworks in the community. New York state law prohibits setting off any fireworks other than sparklers.
We would like to ask our Valley citizens to reconsider this fireworks tradition and do something different this year. Instead of wasting your hard-earned dollars on fireworks, make a donation to one of the area animal shelters instead.
You can enjoy fireworks display by attending the Valley wide show being put on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. This is done by professionals in a controlled and safe environment, minimizing the possibility of injury. It is also time limited, so the impact on those with PTSD and our animals is limited.
We acknowledge this letter may not make any difference in your mind, but we ask you to take some time to carefully think about these issues.
Ralph and Carol Meyer
South Waverly
