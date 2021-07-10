Letters to the Editor
A waste of time?
Last year I proudly served my country by working on the decennial census. It was not an easy job, especially during a deadly pandemic.
As I fulfilled my duties in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties, I honestly believed the work I was doing was important to our region. But recent actions by our state legislators make me believe I wasted my time.
Every ten years the census is used to formulate our Congressional and state legislative district boundaries. In an ideal world, redistricting should give everyone an equal voice in their government.
So imagine my anger upon learning Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature once again killed a proposal to establish a non-partisan independent commission to redraw the state’s legislative boundaries.
What do Republicans fear from such a commission? Don’t they believe they can win elections solely on their character and their stance on issues voters care about? Apparently not. Look at what do they do instead.
Donald Trump continues to spout his big lie that the election was stolen. But even judges appointed by Trump ruled there was no fraud. Trump and his supporters need to accept the fact that he lost fair and square.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller shames himself by voting to overturn Pennsylvania’s election and give Trump our 18 electoral votes. In doing so Keller violates the oath he took to uphold the Constitution. All his rose-colored press releases will never hide his reprehensible behavior.
Sens. Gene Yaw and Rep. Tina Pickett do nothing to end the political gerrymandering of the state’s legislative districts. I guess all the hard work and millions spent on the census means nothing to them.
What happened to the Republican party? It has become a gang of sore losers, whiners, and cheaters. The January 6th insurrection proves it.
So sad.
Ed Zygmunt
Laceyville
Thank you for the fireworks
I would like to send out a big thank you to the person or organization that put on the magnificent fireworks display on Monday evening in Wysox. My wife and our grandchildren sat on our porch and watched and really enjoyed them.
William Brown
Wysox
