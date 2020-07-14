Letters to the Editor, July 14, 2020
Looking back and giving thanks
I am 77 and have the most wonderful son and grandson in the world. I’ve lived at 1892 Hornbrook Road for the past 20 years. There was an auction and my father, Dean Meredith, bought this home at the time.
As we grow older, we should look back and give thanks to the people who made our lives so loving and appreciative. I hope and pray that people at my age are being treated with love and respect as I have from my loving family. Sometimes we forget and then it is too late.
God bless all of you.
Marilee M. Brown
Sheshequin Township
Something to think about
On Jan. 20 in 2017 at Georgetown University, just days before the inauguration, Dr. Fauci made a statement to the audience warning that during Trump’s tenure in office, Trump’s administration not only would it be challenged by on-going global health threat, such as influenza and aids, but a surprise disease outbreak. That was quite a prediction considering it was back in 2017. How could anyone make a prediction like that without possibly knowing something? Is Dr. Fauci a scientist, a prophet, or ??? It makes you wonder. This is the same Dr. Fauci that on Jan. 24, 2020, at a Senate briefing in Washington, made a statement to all Americans “not to worry or be frightened. The coronavirus is a very very low risk to the United States, and should pass quickly.” And yet it is said in a shocking new report that in 2015 Dr. Fauci himself told President Obama and his administration to give $3.7 million to pay a Chinese lab in Wuhan to conduct bat virus research. Does this mean that Dr. Fauci and the Obama Administration helped a Chinese biowarfare lab create the coronavirus with U.S. tax dollars? And, what do you think about Dr. Fauci’s affectionate correspondence with Hillary Clinton??
Add this all up and it will make you think who is REALLY behind this virus outbreak and all the chaos America is faced with.
Walt Steciw
Corning
