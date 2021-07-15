Conspiracy theories?
A Review LTE published on July 2 by Mr. Greg Wood began by stating his opinion, which is, “We’ve all noticed President Biden’s forgetfulness, halting speech patterns, need for assistance when walking, and moments of confusion”. That is quite an assumption, Mr. Wood. What I see is a very physically and mentally fit 78-year-old who speaks very thoughtfully and deliberately. I guess over the past four years you’ve gotten used to an obese, orange, loud mouthed scheister playing fast and loose with the truth (30,572 lies over four years in office!).
Also, speculating that there may be some kind of conspiracy (Fox?) that Biden was elected as an overall “master plan” to show his weakness and then “move on to a new president” is simply unhinged. Yes, Mr. Wood, 81,283,098 people got together and decided that would be a good plan!
Biden won. Trump and his political associates filed 86 lawsuits, 15 of them in Pennsylvania, contesting the election results in both federal and state courts. All of the lawsuits were dismissed due to lack of evidence, lack of standing, or both. Among the judges presiding, some of them were Trump appointees. The dismissed suits were described as frivolous and without merit, but still the “Big Lie” persists.
Only three people, Republicans all, were charged with illegal voting in Pennsylvania (for Trump). Two voted as themselves and their deceased mother, and one voted again while disguised as his son.
We have many problems in this country, but I for one am happy to listen to news in the morning without hearing discussions about angry rants, name calling, lies and bullying from our former president.
Diane F. Gonzalez
Towanda
Applauding Casey
I just finished reading about U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s Five Freedoms Initiative for America’s Children and I commend him for developing a comprehensive and thoughtful plan for the future of America. Our children are truly the future of the United States and if we do not ensure that they have all of their needs met growing up, then we can’t expect them to be prepared to be contributing members of society or leaders of our country. Unfortunately, funding for proactive children’s programming seems to be one of the first things on the chopping block when the budget needs to be scaled back and funding is instead put into reactive programs, such as Children and Youth Services or Juvenile Crime and Delinquency. There have been numerous research studies which have shown that increased funding into proactive programs will result in a decreased funding need for reactive programs. Again, I applaud Sen. Casey’s forward thinking, future focused initiative and hope it is received with full support of other governmental leaders.
Aubrey Carrington
Rome
