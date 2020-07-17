Letters to the Editor, July 17, 2020
Senseless vandalism
I took my child to the Third Ward playground today (Wednesday) and was appalled by the act of vandalism I encountered. There is a Little Library box there and someone had ripped the door completely off. The frame of the door had been smashed and the door completely gone!
What senseless vandalism and destruction! I hope these people are caught and punished to the full extent of the law.
Barbara Krauss
Towanda
Why the virus is back
The virus is back because:
- You thought you were invincible;
- You didn’t listen;
- You didn’t wash your hands;
- You didn’t wear your mask as was required;
- You were out in the mob and didn’t do social distancing.
Because of this, the doctors and nurses are very busy trying to save your life and maybe your family and friends. If they ask a patient if they were a protester, half of them would say yes.
Because of this, you have grieving parents, possibly a husband or wife, maybe your grandparents. How will they tell your children?
Because there is such a rise in the virus cases, they are still trying to blame our president, saying President Trump failed America.
Please take a look around. The American people are failing themselves being careless about their lives.
Priorities U.S.A. is still spreading lies.
They keep track of new cases, the total cases, how many deaths. Why don’t they tell us how many have recovered from the virus or similar sickness?
In all situations, God remains the same. He is still with us, listening to us, and is always extending his peace to our troubled hearts.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda Township
