Letters to the Editor, July 18, 2020
Are they embarrassed?
I know that the Daily Review publishes pretty much any letter. I suppose the paper thinks it’s being fair to all sides and that the lunacy in many letters will be obvious to its readers. Still, I think the editor must at times be embarrassed.
For example, in his July 12 letter, Warren Roberts said that unless we re-elect Donald Trump, the Constitution will be dismissed, freedoms will be lost, and we will go the way of socialist Venezuela, a ruined nation.
Walt Steciw, in his July 14 letter, presented his conspiracy theory that Dr. Fauci (in cahoots with Obama and perhaps even Hillary) conspired with the Chinese to create the coronavirus and unleash it on the world.
In his July 16 letter, Craig Pierce wrote, “The socialist gods and goddesses that run these major cities, as well as the great goddess Nancy Pelosi in Congress, all believe we must subjugate ourselves to their will and control. They all have the same long term ultimate goal, to destroy our liberties, freedoms, and America’s democracy, to establish a society of totalitarianism in its place.”
The question is, Will these writers ever be embarrassed by their letters?
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
Politics before lives
District Attorney Salsman is putting politics before people’s lives in Bradford County. It is a shame that politics has taken precedence over conscious with some of our elected officials. Thank goodness New York State, which has a much better record for requiring people to wear masks, is close enough for those of us at risk to do our shopping there. If stores in the Valley are seeing fewer customers, look to DA Salsman. If it is safer to shop where precautions are the norm, and non-compliance will be prosecuted, guess where people who want to stay safe are going to go? Shame on you, Mr. Salsman, and shame on the legislators who are trying to limit Governor Wolf’s ability to insure the safety of the people of PA. it is time to put pressure on our elected officials to do the right thing instead of playing politics with our lives.
Marilyn Palmer
Athens
