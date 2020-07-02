Letters to the Editor, July 2, 2020
Remembering the meaning behind Independence Day
This Fourth of July should have special meaning. We declared our independence from an oppressive rule and brought into being our Constitution and Bill of Rights. We are now faced with the eroding of those rights and principles by Trump, Barr and a Republican Senate. If you weren’t scared before, you now can be terrified.
In case you forgot, Hitler’s rise to power came through the use of rallies and civil disobedience. Trump’s support comes from the rallies he holds where he can spread lies and attack the opposition. Like Hitler, he attacks the media and spreads propaganda. Like Hitler, Trump has a puppet in the form of Barr who is doing his bidding, just like Himmler did for Hitler. What has come to light in the last week of Barr’s interference into the functioning of our legal system is a clear warning that if he is not stopped, he will render justice a thing of the past, our Constitution just a piece of paper, and we will have a Bill of No Rights. We cannot allow the president to be able to take care of his friends by subverting the rule of law. Case in point is Flynn. You can’t convince me that a former general of the U.S. Army didn’t know what he was doing when he admitted to his crimes. We should remember that the caveat was DOJ would not go after his son. His son is now fair game and if there is justice then his son should now be charged.
As we approach the Fourth of July we should remember why we celebrate that date. It is time to throw off the yoke of the denigration of our legal system and to hold Barr accountable for his interference in the DOJ carrying out its mission and granting favors to Trump’s friends. It is time to stop laughing at Trump’s stupidity and start thinking about what you can do to see he doesn’t get re-elected.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
Re: Dr. Fauci criticism
In response to the criticism of Dr. Fauci, if he did recommend to Americans to eat a healthy diet and quit smoking they would cry “Don’t tread on me.” If all government programs were suddenly gone their crying tune would change. While sitting around the TV watching Fox News, complaining about the government, many are receiving government checks — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and most important, disability. All of these programs are and have been in Republican agendas to reduce or eliminate.
Lou Ugliuzza
Wyalusing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.