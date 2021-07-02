Former DA and coroner
Perhaps the disgraced, former Bradford County District Attorney and Bradford County Coroner could share a prison cell. But there’s hope; Bill Cosby could be their inspiration to get out of jail!
Terry Fairchild
Wyalusing
Biden’s abilities
My opinion: We’ve all noticed President Biden’s forgetfulness, his halting speech patterns, his need for assistance when walking and his moments of confusion. I don’t know and don’t care about the strategy of his administration nor do I know what he hoped personally and politically to achieve during his term. What saddens me is to see a man of his stature, age and mental condition be the scapegoat, the fall guy to the world. It seems cruel that if he’s part of some overall master plan, that he would be the sacrificial lamb of their plan. But maybe that’s the desire of the administration to continue to show his weaknesses and provide an excuse to move on to a new president. No matter what, it bothers me to see him make an appearance on TV and hesitate and pause and struggle to communicate his thoughts.
Greg Wood
Rome
