Letters to the Editor, July 24, 2020
Refreshing sight
As I drive on the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River each day with thoughts sometimes not so pleasant or nerves to the limit, my whole being is refreshed with the colorful plantings on the northside railing. Each year in the spring I hope that the Rotary Club will once again be so kind to cheer up our community and all those that drive here from other areas. I am thankful to the persons that lovingly plant and care for the beauty given to us to enjoy each day.
Donna Fratrick Engle
Towanda
The mask
The mask. To wear or not to wear. That is the question. The answer is simple; wear if you want and don’t if you don’t want. John Ferri wants to force everyone to wear a mask “with escalating fines and jail time for violations.” This is so totally wrong for a variety of reasons, which I will table for now.
If there is going to be a “forced” government mandate with escalating fines and jail time for violations, what are the rules? Who is everyone; healthy people, those who tested negative, infants, preschool, all those older than 3 years old? Any exceptions?
Where is the mask required, everywhere; walking in the woods, jogging, bike riding, mowing the lawn, swimming, etc ...? Any exceptions?
What kind of face mask is acceptable? Anything that covers the face or only certain types of masks? Surgical masks have a great name, but even experts say this is not good for public use because it does not fit tightly and was designed for an entirely different use. Face shields, bandanas, construction masks, vented masks, cheap Chinese knockoffs, scarves, old ties, etc ...? All ineffective. The supposed best mask has the N95 rating. Do you know what the number 95 means? It signifies that the mask, if fitted perfectly, will filter 95% of particulates that are greater than 3 microns. Unfortunately, the Chinese virus particulate is 1 micron or less.
Who will levy the fines and make the arrests? The police do not have time for this nonsense, especially after the socialist liberals defund them. Will we allow citizen/vigilante arrests?
Now, let’s talk about the numbers. How many of those who tested positive, a number in great dispute, were mask wearers? No one talks about it or won’t report it because it does not fit the socialist democrat narrative.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
