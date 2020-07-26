Not an embarrassment
This is in response to Dale Adams in The Daily Review, July 18. I don’t think Warren Roberts, Walt Steciew, or Craig Pierce need to be a bit embarrassed about what they wrote. They are right on. Obama had us on our knees and President Trump helped America stand up. Where are the good Democrats? Why don’t they stand up and not allow the Nancy Pelosies destroy our liberties, freedoms, and America’s democracy? Joe Biden may get elected, but he won’t govern. He’s just a puppet. Many don’t believe in the devil, but if the Dems win the election they soon will. By the way, MY LIFE MATTERS. Does yours?
Dianna Vannoy
Troy
Cabin fever — summer
New cases here in Bradford County. There have been days with none. Who are these people? Why don’t they identify these people? We could at least know if we have been in contact with them.
Yes, I am 82 years old and at risk. Most of my friends are over 60. I wear my mask as we are required to do.
Seems like forever, washing my hands or using Purell sanitizer.
It’s apparent people have forgotten what to do and see what has happened. Months ago I asked, “Are you listening?”
Thankfully, I have a phone and can call my family and visit.
Watching TV is very disturbing to say the least.
The ads they are running are very shameful, four in a half-hour segment. Where is the news, something good to hear. Hard to find. The protesters have turned to destroying the statues of our historic figures. What next, set fire to the government building? Buring the American flag? Shameful! Now, in July, the virus is really out of control!
President Trump is holding a Bible in front of the church they set fire to. The president is a man of faith that holds prayer breakfast for his cabinet members.
The ad saying President Trump is failing America and dividing the people — the people are doing that themselves. Looting and burning other people’s property is very wrong!
The name brands of products are under attack. Have an Aunt Jemima pancake and use her syrup. So have a good breakfast and a nice day.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
One good thing
The only good thing about the coronavirus is that it continues to expose the media as the savage hyenas and jackals which they are. The knee jerk talking points to everything Trump says or does is contrasted by Joe Biden and Barack Obama getting a pass on their corruption of the FBI, CIA, State and Justice Department. The media is pathetic at best and treasonous at worse. Please tell me when the medical experts gave Americans guidance on enhancing our immune system and warning blacks about the importance of Vitamin D and their general lactose intolerance of milk?
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
