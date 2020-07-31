Letters to the Editor, July 31, 2020
A welcome sight
The bridge flowers would make Martha Stewart extremely envious.
A necessary trip to town means dealing with temperatures, traffic and the virus, so the flowers provide a needed bright spot. Many thanks to the Rotary for the planting and the daily care.
Elaine Engisch
Standing Stone
Disgusted
On June 18, I read the Towanda Daily Review with a great deal of distress and disgust. A few days later, I read the Sayre Morning Times with the same distress and disgust. My distress is for the Gambrell family. My disgust is that they had to endure this racism in our Valley. I had always felt that racism in our Valley was non-existent or, at most, very minimal. I guess I was naive. I sure was wrong.
I am now nearly 73 years old. I grew up playing with African American kids, my grandparents having lived next door to a Black family on Cayuta Avenue in Waverly. I was not frightened by them. I did not think I was better than them. They did not think they were better than me. To this day, I still feel the same way. After all, they put their jeans on the same way I do, one leg at a time.
I am also friendly with some of the other African Americans in the Valley.
With the Gambrell family, several years ago Jared Gambrell was a very good athlete. His sister Breanna was a star basketball player at Athens and was also a state champ in track and field. Younger sister Arianna was also a star basketball player before turning to other sports. Then there is dad, Ben Gambrell. He coached boys JV basketball and then boys varsity basketball coach at Sayre. This family is a great asset to our Valley and not just because of their athletic abilities. Many other Black families have been an asset to our Valley as well.
So, to the Gambrells and any other Black folks in our Valley who have experienced racism while here, I can only apologize to you all.
Howard Sinsabaugh
Waverly
Commented
