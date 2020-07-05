Rainbow’s End update
The Rainbow’s End Thrift Shop, a community resource staffed entirely by volunteers of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, has been closed since March 17, due to Covid-19. Because we are not yet able to meet 100% of the re-opening guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our volunteers and customers, Rainbow’s End will, unfortunately, remain closed until further notice.
We greatly appreciate the understanding shown by the community. Many people have expressed their support and eagerness for us to re-open. While we remain closed, volunteers are cleaning and sanitizing the store.
Please DO NOT LEAVE ANY DONATIONS AT THIS TIME. Anything left at our front door sits out in the weather, and either gets ruined or scattered about. Items end up being placed in the trash and, like every other business, we have to pay NTSWA to take away garbage. This reduces the monies that we raise for the hospital.
There are other local organizations that will gladly accept good used clothing. Among these: Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda; Wysox Presbyterian Church; Community Alliance Church, Monroeton; Northern Tier Sold Waste Authority, Burlington; Salvation Army Family Store, Waverly. Contact info for some of them is posted at our entrance.
We hope to be able to re-open in early Fall, and look forward to welcoming customers back at that time!
Marguerite Shaner
Towanda
President, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Rainbow’s End Volunteers
Failed leadership
The coronavirus has caused a level of failure not seen in many years. No one knew how serious this virus could be and as a result our country did not act quickly and did not act adequately.
Our first known case was the same as South Korea’s first known case. The actions of the two countries were exact opposites. South Korea immediately shut the government down, started acquiring PPEs, acquired all of the tests needed to test its citizens, quarantined everyone who was found to have the virus, started social distancing, required the wearing of masks and began contact tracing for anyone who had contact with an infected person.
We did none of those things. Our president left everything up to the states, and as a result there were 50 different approaches. Our governmental leaders did not wear masks, did not socially distance and continued to downplay the Pandemic as something that would go away.
Our government did not help to coordinate the distribution of PPEs, the testing or anything else so necessary. The result is that South Korea with a population one-seventieth of ours has had less than 300 deaths and we have nearly 135,000.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
