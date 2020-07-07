Letters to the Editor, July 7, 2020
Saving the troops
Pat Tillman gave up his promising football career after 9/11/2001 only to lose his life in Afghanistan after getting ready to blow the whistle on their opium drug trade our country was encouraging.
From the very beginning, Trump, despite criticism from the usual suspects, has been trying to extricate us from Afghanistan, the same country which eventually expelled Russia at the cost of 50,000 Russian casualties. Obama lost on average 216 troops a year. Trump, thank God, has lost less than 19 a year. Russia’s use of mercenaries to fight their battles in the Middle East is much like our mercenary Flying Tigers before our entry into WWII. Those pilots got $500 per plane shot down deposited in their home accounts. But you see if Hillary Clinton was being attacked for not starting WWIII over some alleged bounty on Americans, she would just respond: “What difference does it make?”
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Responses
Response to Jack Schamel LTE of 7-2-20:
Once again, Jack, you expose your ignorance of history and your sick obsession with Hitler and Nazis. You recently, again, compared this evil group with President Trump and his supporters. Jack, I will give you a short historical fact, free of charge. In 1933 Hitler appointed Hermann Goring Minister of the Interior. His first orders were to defund and eliminate police departments so that they would not interfere with his Brown Shirts whose mission it was to riot, burn, beat up, and kill citizens/destroy monuments in an effort to sway the elections. Now, Jack, does this sound like Trump supporters or George Soros funded socialist democrat groups Antifa/BLM, et al?
Response to John Ferri LTE of 7-4-2020:
I fully support John’s freedom of choice to wear a mask, however, I do not support his mandate that everyone must wear a mask. Let’s look at some current facts: Tightly-fitted premier N95 masks filters out particles as small as 0.3 microns. However, the size of the Chinese virus is 0.1 microns or less. Ergo, why wear a mask which could result into some very serious medical problems? Bandanas/homemade masks or grocery store masks are a joke, a talisman at best or a binky at worst. Some experts claim that the only mask that is effective is a gas mask.
Btw, I do have a mask and I did wear it on July 4th. It is a red/white/blue TRUMP 2020 mask. 75% of people gave me a “thumbs up,” 25% gave me a dirty look. I enjoyed both reactions.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.