Surviving on minimum wage
In 1970, you may have been able to survive on minimum wage. Now however, you will struggle to find if it even meets a portion of monthly rent let alone a mortgage with other expenses. Adjusted for inflation, minimum wage is worth less than it was around 1970. Today it is still $7.25/hr., set in 2009. If it kept with inflation in 1970, it would be about or over $12 today. That’s just wages, not to mention other benefits that have been largely cut: vacation, retirement, or healthcare benefits, despite productivity gains.
Where has the profit of those productivity gains and compensation cuts gone? The potential share of workers’ compensation has instead been funneled to the top. The ratio of compensation for the “typical worker” to CEOs of the top 350 American companies in 1978 was 21:1, but 351:1 in 2020. Furthermore, the difference between low or middle incomes and higher incomes has increased. The top 10% (about $150,000/yr.) of income earners take more national income relative to the bottom 90% in 2020 than in 1970. Simply, the rich have gotten richer.
One potential reason for this: union membership was about 30% in 1970, but decreased to 10.3% in 2020. Labor movements helped bring political power, benefits, and prosperity to the working classes. What’s left to advocate for low- and middle-class workers now? Additionally, waves of tax decreases on the elite and corporations started by President Reagan allowed mergers/consolidations and anticompetitive practices. In turn, they donate to political campaigns and PACs (many now through “dark money” schemes) to gain influence over laws and judicial appointments so they profit and gain power even more. Ultimately, we’ve built a society and economy that places profit over people.
Data sourced from the Economic Policy Institute and The US Census Bureau.
Guy Khloe
Towanda, Pa.
Inadequacies at Frontier
Imagine your parents are 78 and 76 years old. They have multiple medical conditions that require contact with doctors. Further, they live on a mountain with limited neighbors (and none within walking distance). The drive to town is 20 minutes away and only one parent can drive. The other parent is experiencing both physical and cognitive decline. There is no way an ambulance could get to them quickly.
Now imagine them having no connection with the outside world via internet or text. They couldn’t contact doctors via the doctor portal. They couldn’t stay connected with friends and family who want to be sure of their welfare. They can’t text children and siblings with concerns. They live in constant fear that a situation will arise in which they need someone but can’t adequately reach out. Further imagine that this is a regular occurrence. And there is only one game in town…Frontier (and the signal is about 1 MbPS.)
This situation was real for our parents in June. They were without the Internet for 21 days. Despite repeated discussions with Frontier, the reconnection was much too slow in happening. They never adequately explained what happened to cause the disconnect, nor how it could be prevented.
Every time this happens, we need to call Frontier to help get our parents reconnected AND request a credit (it is not done automatically for their customers). This level of service from a company that is national and purports “we’re dedicated to improving your internet experience in every way, from reliability to customer service” is completely unacceptable. Even their technicians admit that the technology is antiquated and the company has no plans to upgrade.
The people in this community (Rome, Pa.) need help!
Jacqueline Towers
Corning, N.Y.
No flags for the Fourth
Wow, a beautiful three days we all have had this past 4th of July Independence Day weekend. It is a mystery to me, and probably to many others, why there was only one expression of celebration of our Country’s Independence from tyranny. That was at the north end of Towanda (thank you Citizens and Northern for your bunting and flag). NO FLAGS flying down Main Street, NO FLAGS at any business. NO FLAGS or bunting at the courthouse....What is going on in our town the county seat? As Route 6 is travelled by many people from out of our area, it is embarrassing that there was NO display of our patriotism.
Donna Fratrik Engle
Towanda, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.