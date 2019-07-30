Letters to the Editor, July 30, 2019
Regarding two 7-26-19 items
Kudos to Ken Cooke on his enlightenment of the New York State folly of the “Guv’s” surreptitious effort to register ‘illegal aliens’ so that they could enhance New York States Democratic voting registry. Thankfully it is now being challenged in the courts of law. He is trying to get more AOC’s elected to the House of Representatives!
On another item, it is a shame that we cannot see more op-ed articles in The Review that support the efforts of our duly elected president to improve the stability of our country. Instead, they publish articles like yesterday’s (July 26) Cass Sunstein article that lauds the vague, groping efforts of ex-military veteran and later FBI Director and supposedly worthwhile prosecutor. I did watch a considerable portion of ‘The Shoe’ before the House of Representatives.
In my opinion, the whole circus of the Mueller Investigation was an effort to derail the presidency of Donald Trump. And, one cannot help but wonder what shape our country would be in today if H. Clinton had been successful in pursuit of “The Office.” Would she still be selling our uranium to the Russians and paying them for scurrilous “made up” items on her political opponents?
C’mon people, wake up!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
These words should scare you
On Tuesday, July 23, Trump said, “I can do anything I want according to Article 2 of the Constitution.” Not only is he wrong as usual but it shows a mindset of a person who is following in the footsteps of Hitler. He has already taken over the Justice Department for his crony Barr, which is the arm of government that is supposed to protect our rights not represent the president in the most disgraceful manner possible. It didn’t take Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and other dictators long to gain complete control of their governments once they controlled the courts and law enforcement.
Trump is the greatest danger this country has encountered since the revolution and it is time that those who support his lying, bullying, his attacks on certain groups of people and his appointment of persons to cabinet positions that have no qualifications other than blind loyalty to Trump to open not only their eyes but their minds.
Trump is dangerous not only because of what he is but because he has created a cult of followers, most notable most of the Republican senators who won’t stand up to him and admit the truth that he is unfit to be president and should be removed.
Trump has created an atmosphere of hate and bigotry as witnessed in Germany in the 1930s. He has substituted Jews with migrants but that is the only difference between Hitler’s programs of hate and Trump’s. He has imprisoned people in cages in inhumane conditions. If you studied history, Hitler didn’t start with the extermination camps but camps for undesirables and worked up to it. Slowly but surely, Trump is attempting to be Dictator Trump and it is up to the American people to bring a halt to his madness.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
