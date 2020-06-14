Century birthday celebration
Saturday, June 27 has been selected as the date on which to celebrate the 100th birthday of North Towanda resident David Thomas Jr. He moved to Monroeton in 1954 with his lovely wife, Naomi, and sons Gary, Greg, and James, to work at Sylvania Electric Products Corporation.
Dave spent a number of years as a sales representative for GTE Sylvania in upstate New York working out of his home in Skaneateles. All this, after starting out in TV phosphors with yours truly! And, we heard the “turkey and cat calls” (see below)!
Pending satisfactory weather, a front yard celebration will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. with a possible drive-by parade during that time! Any of Dave’s many friends, old and new, are welcome to drop by and wish him happy birthday!
But, if you hear a turkey gobbling or a bobcat wailing, don’t run for a gun! It may just be Dave exercising his wildlife calls from his good old days as a hunter extraordinaire!
And, if he should decide to sing a few lines of “God Bless America,” don’t be surprised! It was drilled into his head by Kate Smith recordings aboard slow troop ships while traveling to and from the China-India Theater of operations in World War II!
And, last but not least, Dave is very proud of his family — three sons and numerous grandchildren located from New York state to South Carolina. And, a granddaughter in the United States Navy somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea area!
Happy Birthday, Dave!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
Tremendous misunderstanding
... and what Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko doesn’t understand is that none of the measures taken by Gov. Wolf to slow/stop the COVID-19 pandemic would have been necessary or as severe in the first place if Trump had grasped the nature and severity of what constitutes a pandemic and its repercussions. With such blatant lack of understanding, it is no surprise that the United States has not only the second highest rate of infection and deaths in the world, but also the worst economic fallout from them. There is simply no correlation nor equivalency between Gov. Wolf’s choice to WEAR A MASK and participate in the protests against inappropriately conceived and performed policing and COVID-19.
Gracie M. French
Towanda
