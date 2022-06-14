RE: Mike Angerson’s 6/2/2022 letter to the editor
Mr. Angerson begins his letter “No President past or present had — or ever will have — control over oil prices.” While it’s fair to say presidents do not have complete control over oil prices, it is wrong to assert that Biden doesn’t bear responsibility for the consequences of his policies.
To absolve Biden of blame for energy prices is particularly ridiculous when high fuel prices are the point of Biden’s actions. In addition to the harmful decisions Commissioner McLinko highlighted in his piece, Biden has pushed climate rules, nominated radical nominees who push allocation of capital away from oil and gas companies, and sent his climate ambassador, John Kerry, to financial institutions encouraging them to de-bank carbon-intensive energy companies. This is part of a strategy to make fossil fuels less economically competitive compared to renewables. President Biden said the quiet part out loud recently when he said high gas prices are part of an “incredible transition” away from fossil fuels.
With regard to OPEC+, it may come as a surprise to Mr. Angerson that the leader of the free world is not a potted plant when it comes to international diplomacy. This was evidenced by Trump’s negotiations with OPEC+ less than a year before Biden took office. Unfortunately, Biden fumbled America’s relationship with the middle eastern swing producers, erasing all leverage over oil production decisions in the process.
Lastly, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has certainly impacted petroleum supplies, we must remember that gas prices in the U.S. over Biden’s first 12 months in office had already risen 40%. That was before the first Russian tank rolled into Ukraine.
John Adams famously noted, “Facts are stubborn things.” As much as Mr. Angerson tries to spin Biden’s energy record, the facts speak for themselves.
Dick Harris
Stevensville, Pa.
RE: Mike Kilmer’s 6/9/2022 letter to the editor
Once again inconsistencies and assumptions are used to defend the removal of personal freedoms.
It may be argued that Roe lies on precarious legal standing, but it is legal standing. If it was so precarious, would it have been upheld multiple times and have at least a 50-year precedent? Nor does that negate the importance of these freedoms. I guess you don’t find freedoms of travel, marriage, or certain voting rights to be unjustified either?
Again, this isn’t about if a fetus is living, it’s about consent. If one person (mother) loses consent of their body when it affects the life of another (fetus/child), then should another person (you) lose consent to your body when it affects the life of another (me)? Can I take your kidney if I need it to live? Furthermore, you completely ignore that someone can engage in sexual activity against their will, which many laws banning abortion also ignore.
Whatever moral judgements are made, who cares for these additional births and people remains unaddressed. The people here that need assistance are ignored. It’s easy to project your own beliefs onto something that doesn’t have a voice of its own.
The argument that abortions will be allowed under a doctor’s supervision is either grossly misinformed or a blatant lie. Some Republican controlled states are currently working to ban abortion without these exceptions. Under those rules, any miscarriage can be suspect as intentional and be investigated. Also, it doesn’t mean hospitals will provide it – which many religious affiliated hospitals do not despite their capability.
The basis of your arguments is the belief that life begins at conception, which is unsettled if not dubious. This belief is mainly based in religious reasoning and justification which, if forced on everyone, would violate the first amendment. If you really want to prevent and lower the number of abortions, your time is better spent advocating for policies guided by data: comprehensive sex health education (not abstinence only) and easier access to family planning and birth control methods.
Guy Khloe
Towanda, Pa.
