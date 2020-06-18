Letters to the Editor, June 18, 2020
Masks
The good news is that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t started. The bad news is that the first wave hasn’t ended. Twenty two states are experiencing increases of COVID-19 cases after reopening because many people are ignoring the general recommendations of the CDC, the WHO, epidemiologists, and doctors to wear face masks and avoid crowds. The primary method of infection has been determined to be from the inhalation of the exhalations of infected people. A surgical-style or home-made mask does little to protect the wearer, but it does help to protect others by preventing or minimizing virus laden exhalations from becoming airborne. A correctly fitted N-95 mask would protect the wearer, but these are uncomfortable and not readily available.
Businesses in the Towanda/Sayre area have signs stating that masks are required to protect their workers and customers. In reality, it is only a suggestion. While shopping here recently, I noticed that at least 25% of people were not wearing masks. Some owners said they have given up arguing with people who refuse to wear them. An unmasked customer could infect a worker. An unmasked worker could then infect others. People who claim to be unable to wear a mask for medical reasons are probably lying. Masks covering both mouth and nose should be mandatory for everyone to minimize spread of the virus until a vaccine is available.
While shopping recently at businesses in the nearby Elmira/Horseheads, New York area, where masks are mandatory — no exceptions — I noticed that everyone wore masks. No mask, no service. These establishments are serious about the safety of their workers and customers. I will shop where recommendations are taken seriously, and where worker and customer safety is paramount. It is not a major inconvenience to wear a mask during a shopping trip to protect others.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
A solution
Finally an answer to the COVID-19 pandemic and it came directly from the president, and I quote, “If we stop testing right now we will have very few cases, if any.”
Wow! Now why didn’t I think of that?
Margaret Dell
Towanda
