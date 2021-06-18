Congratulations
Upon reading John Fedorchak’s LTE in (Thursday’s) Daily, my first instinct was to send him an email of congratulation, but I soon had second thoughts! Why not do a LTE congratulating John and letting all of the Review readers know that I support John’s thoughts and that I support the past efforts of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States of America!
And, if Donald Trump gets the Republican Party nomination in the forthcoming Presidential Election, I will vote for him!
However, if someone like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Texas or Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas were to achieve the nomination, I would not hesitate to vote for them!
One thing for sure, there is no way in hell that I would vote to re-elect Sleepy Joe, the benefactor of Hunter and the Chinese Communists!
So, good job, Georgia John!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
Blocking the sun
The “enthusiastic” NEWS about Bill Gates blocking the sun to save the world from global warming is frightening! The process of photosynthesis uses the energy from the sun to convert CO2 back into the oxygen we breath and organic matter such as the food we eat and the wood we build with. If this rich “kid” gets his way he will doom this planet with a famine. This will only bring his admitted wish for a drastic population reduction to fruition.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
