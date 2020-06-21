What next? Where to?
It’s the middle of June and what do you know?
Memorial Day has turned out to be a memory.
Dr. Fauci’s prediction is coming true. The COVID-19 is on the rise again, all across the south and big cities – New York City. After all, the protesting, looting, and destroying property – where were the masks? Did any of these people consider getting the virus, being in such closeness? The looting, I hope they enjoy the stuff they stole. Destroying property by setting fires, so wrong.
Voting took place on the second, so how many of these people voted, hoping to change their world? You cannot hate everyone! God tells us to love one another. Not much of that, protesters.Turning to another ad, AB PAC, Jamie, Westmoreland County, do you know what you’re talking about? Someone prepared your speech and it’s a pack of lies! Joe Biden has said no to coal and fracking here in Pennsylvania, putting 600,000 people out of work. Biden was born here. He deserted Pennsylvania. We’re Republican! So do you have working family members? Did they enjoy the tax cuts President Trump enacted? Putting more money in their pockets.
How about your Social Security check. Did you get a raise each year since President Trump became president? I did, after the four or five years I didn’t under Obama.
We don’t want Joe Biden as president. He isn’t a business man. The presidency needs a strong man. He was Obama’s yes man!
Recent unemployment is beginning to drop, people are going back to work. Preparing for a new normal, safety first. The economy will be booming soon, the stock market is coming back.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda TWP.
Responses
I was disheartened by Margaret Dell using the deceptive tactic of taking a sentence out of context to disparage President Trump. This technique of bias misrepresentation is typical of the Trump haters.
Now, the statement correctly cited by Margaret was made by President Trump, i.e., “If we stop testing (for COVID-19) right now we will have very few cases…” By itself, it makes President Trump look foolish. However, what was neglected was the full context.
President Trump was emphasizing that the United States was doing far more testing that any other country and therefore would show more positive cases compared to other countries who are doing far less, if any testing, adding the obvious: If we stop testing ( for COVID-19) right now we will have very few cases.
To be sure Margaret and others get the full picture and facts, here is the link to watch the entire statement: https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4887158/user-clip-covid-19-testing-benefits
I agree that John Ferri has the freedom of choice to wear a mask; however, I disagree with his premise that mandates everyone must wear a mask. I personally do not wear a mask, which is my choice. I prefer to breathe air rather than concentrated recycled CO2 which can cause some very serious health problems.
BTW, John, in your 4/18/30 LTE, do you still stand by the model predicting a mortality rate in the United States of 1 million best case; 4.8 million probable case; and 14 million worse case? Just asking.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga., Former Bradford CO. resident
