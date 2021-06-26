FFA fan
I really enjoyed the articles of the FFA boys and girls from the Bradford County schools. I have always admired the nice blue jackets.
Ronnie Schoonover
Black Walnut
Will live in infamy
Dec. 7, 1944 – U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt declared that this date will live in infamy after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. This activated the United States to enter World War II.
Nov. 22, 1963 – This was another date which will live in infamy as our 35th U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated.
April 4, 1968 – Civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated.
June 6, 1968 – Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated as he campaigned for the presidency.
Sept. 11, 2001 – Yet another infamous day. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, killing about 3,000 people. A short time later, another plane crashed into the Pentagon killing several more. Another plane was taken over by terrorists until passengers overpowered them, forcing the plane into the ground and killing all aboard in Shanksville, Pa.
On yet another infamous day, Jan. 6, 2021, protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in D.C. having been egged on by then U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s personal lawyer. This was the day set aside under the Constitution for the U.S. Senate to certify the Presidential Election results. One protester was shot dead as she entered the Capitol. Four others died. Nearly 140 police officers suffered a variety of injuries.
May 28, 20201 – Another infamous day on which the U.S. Senate blocked a House bill that would establish a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. This would have answered how and why security was breached and what should be done differently.
Trump still claims the election was stolen from him and will never concede.
Now today, June 15, 2021, 21 GOP members of Congress voted not to honor heroes, members of the Capitol and metropolitan police who protected their backsides.
It would be great if the Republican Party would get back to loyalty to the U.S. Constitution and democracy instead of to Donald Trump.
Howard Sinsabaugh
Waverly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.