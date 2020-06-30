Letters to the Editor, June 30, 2020
The Fourth of July
Many of us will celebrate the Fourth of July while our nation is crumbling around us. It is a day set aside to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which reads: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness ...”
In the 1960s, we were taught that the founders of America were slave owners. However, we were taught to expand our intellectual horizons, and thinking, to look beyond their sins of slavery to see all the wonderful and marvelous things they did to carve out of this wilderness a nation conceived in liberty and freedom for all.
Today we are continuously bombarded, by the far left, with their delusional ideology that everything our founding fathers did were based in the evil sins of racism, and they were evil wicked men. The extreme left has been using this narrative to vilify our Constitution, desecrate monuments, obliterate our history, and create insurrection and pandemonium in our cities to promote their oppressive socialist agenda.
It is only a matter of time before the socialist politicians and anarchists seek to destroy, the Fourth of July; the birth of America. They will destroy the very document that gives them their freedoms. They will denigrate the author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, because he was a slave holder; therefore, the holiday it is racially prejudiced and must be eliminated.
The democratic leaders of these cities have become insolent toward their citizens; they do nothing to quell the anarchy. Most of these militants will never be held accountable, and there will never be justice for the victims of this tyranny. We are going to have to protect ourselves, our rights to life, liberty, and our freedoms, or we will lose them all.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
The cure to COVID-19
While I sit here reading some LTEs about Trump haters, never Trumpers and people who don’t give Trump any credit, I for one can say Trump has proven them wrong in this pandemic. He, not the medical experts, not the scientists, not even Dr. Fauci, who spent his life studying about crises like this, found out how to stop COVID-19. No, I’m not talking about drinking Lysol or injecting it. After all, he was just kidding. Oh wait, he just said the other day he doesn’t kid. Forget I brought up the Lysol. Back to how Trump found out how to stop COVID-19. Are you ready? Are you sure you are ready? OK, here it goes. He said, “Just stop testing.” There you have it, just stop testing and you won’t hear about it on the Fox News channel or the hyper media. I just hope Trump shares this with the rest of the world. That will prove to everyone what a great intellectual leader he is. But somehow I think they already know what kind of leader he is.
Jerry McMenamin
Rome
