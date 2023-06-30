As we fight inflation and the threat of recession, it is critical that our federal and state policies encourage economic growth and support our business community. Our small- and medium-sized businesses are the bedrock of our local communities, creating jobs and providing the goods and services that we rely on every day. Yet, it is often these companies that bear the brunt of heavy-handed regulation.
Unfortunately, heavy-handed regulation is exactly what’s on the menu at the Environmental Protection Agency, as the agency is ratcheting up the restrictions on fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. This proposal will impact companies across Pennsylvania and the U.S., forcing businesses to steer precious resources toward regulatory compliance and away from job creation and investments in new equipment and facility upgrades.
The National Association of Manufacturers released a report showing that $4.5 billion in economic output and 23,400 jobs in the Pennsylvania manufacturing sector alone are at risk if this proposal is finalized. This doesn’t even consider the domino effect of a disrupted supply chain and the effect of higher costs on consumers across the state. We simply cannot afford these new regulations.
The responsibility of freedom
Freedom.....defined as the power or right to speak, act, or think as one wants. Wow, that really opens a can of worms. Do we just go about day-to-day, doing whatever we wish in order to fulfill our needs and wants. Freedom, though, comes with a heck of a lot of responsibilities. Responsibilities. Our job or role as humans living on this beautiful planet Earth. This time of year, we celebrate our Declaration of Independence — the separation of the colonies from Great Britain. As we go about the gathering of family, firing up the outdoor cookers, canoeing or kayaking on the Susquehanna, exploring the parks, watching the dance of the fireflies, may we be mindful of our responsibilities... to be the best human we can be... because we have the freedom to do so...
