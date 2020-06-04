Letters to the Editor, June 4, 2020
Oh what a day!
Today, Monday afternoon, 6-1-20, I decided to make a quick visit to the American Legion to advise responsible parties of the fact that my friend of 64 years, centenarian David Thomas of North Towanda, did not wish to have a big birthday dinner party like we did several years ago.
So, plans are now afoot to organize a two to four hour front yard party at his house in North Towanda! A notice will be in the Daily soon!
Another reason for the visit was to retire an old, tattered American Flag for my son, who asked me if the American Legion had a proper procedure for retiring old American flags. And, they do!
I had a fantastic visit with several old friends and walked out with a new TRUMP hat! It is lovely!
I also had some rather extended comments by four or five persons regarding my Daily Review letters to the editor. I didn’t make any promises, but I guess it had a rather stimulating effect!
And, I also had a rather extended conversation with several old friends about the driving monetary forces behind the current George Floyd riot stirring displays all over our country! And, the fact that someone is trying to organize a display of support for the rioters at the Tops plaza on upper Elmira Street in Athens Township!
It is surprising how many people are totally unaware of the fact that a billionaire financier and owner of one of the largest insurance companies in America is purportedly a driving monetary force behind these riots as well as the immigrant caravans from Central America! The reason being, to destabilize our government bringing our country under the control of the United Nations with a black Muslim president or national governor!
It is too bad that our printed media cannot do more to discredit such goings on, instead of parroting the riot provoking writings of the Washington Post clique!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
The execution of George Floyd
George Floyd, a black man, was murdered by a white Minneapolis police office, Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. Three other officers at the scene either held Floyd down or prevented any intervention from onlookers. It was a cold-blooded execution — a modern day equivalent of lynching. If the murder wasn’t recorded, the false report filed by the officers would have ended the incident as resisting arrest. All four officers were fired the next day yet only Chauvin was charged with any crime.
As has happened many times in the past, peaceful protests and demonstrations were accompanied by riots, property destruction, and looting. Demonstrations spread across the country in protest of the lax handling of the four officers. Peaceful protesters and reporters have been assaulted by police and arrested, and cases across the country continue to be reported.
There is no excuse for property destruction and looting because it diverts attention from the intent of the protests. Recordings show that property destruction and looting are generally instigated by opportunistic criminals, cops, and white supremacist groups. Mounting outrage at four centuries of repression and murder of blacks in a country designed by and for white supremacists may have finally reached a tipping point.
In his usual bragging style, Donald Trump has threatened to use the U.S. military across the country to stop the protests. He used them in D.C. to attack peaceful protesters for a photo-op in front of a church with a Bible. His pandering has been widely condemned. His next move will be to attempt to use the military in states where a governor’s permission is required. If he moves without such permission, the military can refuse to follow the illegal order. The military is about to show the American people if they are willing to commit treason on the orders of a traitorous president.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
