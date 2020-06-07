A salute to Patriots
Our inalienable rights have been given to us by God; our indubitable constitutional rights, liberties, and freedoms have been bestowed upon us by the founding fathers through our Constitution. These rights belong to the people; they are not the property of the liberal state governors who seem to believe they can be given or taken away by the executive orders; of a monocratic state. They have no right to infringe upon our freedoms and liberties guaranteed to us under our Constitution. We are not servants of our government; our government is a servant of the people.
During the pandemic, some of the small business owners and religious leaders became patriots. They courageously and vigorously, took a stand for their country and our constitutional rights; they were prepared to defend their rights and liberties. They openly defied the executive orders, abusive powers, and the peremptory authority of state governors. They demanded the return of their constitutional rights and civil liberties; which we all enjoy. The religious leaders demanded the return of their constitutional rights to freedom of religion from those who seem to want to crush their rights to freedom of religion. I find it very appalling and nonsensical, that houses of worship were forced to close while houses of infanticide were allowed to conduct business as usual. These patriots have taken great risks in order to maintain and keep their freedoms and liberties. These patriots have had the fury of Hell released upon them by authoritarian rulers; they have suffered huge fines, and some have been jailed. These heroes seem to have the true spirit of patriotism; they love their country and the principles America was built upon. They took a stand against the domestic enemies of our constitution for what they truly believe in.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
A new normal
Don’t forget your morals. Today, enjoy the warmth of the sun, a cool breeze ruffling your hair, go for a walk.
You cannot blame President Trump for this virus. He is not failing America! Priorities U.S.A. Action blames him for the deaths in our country.
If people paid attention to the warnings and did what the doctors told us to, things may have been different.
American people are travelers, going globally like the virus did. President Trump did a good thing closing our country. No one from China, U.K., even Canada and Mexico.
Here in Bradford County, I have seen license plates from New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Maryland, and Texas. We have New York, New Mexico, North Dakota here at the towers. People are on the move! It is a very sad day that so many elderly have passed away. They were someone’s loved ones and will be missed. May they rest in peace.
Now Pennsylvania is in the green. Let us not go crazy thinking things are back to normal. In my opinion, normal will not be back for months. The scientists are working on a vaccine. Vaccines are for so many diseases. Children had to have shots for measles, mumps, chicken pox, and new flu shots every year. The China and World Health Organizations knew about this before anyone else. The Chinese people who were infected traveled all over the globe. Was this what President Xi intended? President Xi should be responsible for all the deaths! Let all the countries that were affected stop doing business with China – no imports, no exports. Biden loves china. We don’t need Biden as president!
President Trump re-opening our country will be a good thing. People want to go back to work, and they will do it safely. The economy will rebound and we will survive! He is not failing our country! God bless us all. Pray for peace. Forget Biden, the China lover.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
No credit
No matter what Trump does, it is bad, evil. With all the GREAT things President Trump has done for our republic, these socialist radicals find it impossible to give any credit. They can’t even acknowledge that he saved countless American lives in his early/timely halting travel from China/Europe. No, they just keep on with their Trump hate. Even when he went to personally thank and congratulate volunteers for helping after the trashing, torching of historic St John’s Church by the socialist liberal radicals , the TDSers claimed it is was nothing more than a photo op. Some still hold him responsible because some wackjob ingested Clorox.
Now, in his June 4 LTE, John Ferri called President Trump a “traitorous president”. A TRAITOROUS PRESIDENT! What a shameful and disgusting statement. No president in modern history has taken such very strong/effective protective actions against enemies of America, nor has done more for Americans than Trump.
Yet, these same dolts glorify, exalt those in the Obama/Biden/Clinton cabal who planned and were executing a treasonous coup against a duly elected President and criminally weaponized the IRS, DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, et al against American citizens, political opponents and anyone whose opinions disagree with their socialist anti-Constitution views. I am anxiously awaiting the report/recommendations coming from the Durham Criminal Investigations. It will be interesting to see the spin applied by the propaganda arm (MSM) of the DNC.
What do these socialist democrat radicals have to offer: defund the police, release criminals from jails, refuse to co-operate with federal law enforcement, sanctuaries to protect criminals, open the borders, get rid of bail, set a limit at which theft is allowed with no arrests, and stir up as much chaos as possible.
If the socialist democrats are willing to cause such destruction in pursuit of power, just imagine what they will do if they obtain it.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
