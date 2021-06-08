Thoughts and a little prayer
Let’s virtually join hands and say a little prayer for our beloved former president who has been so unfairly banned from Facebook.
This callous dismissal, along with invasions of his privacy by New York investigators must unsettle the greatest president the country ever saw between 2016 and 2020. We can only hope the psychological burden of living with untold numbers of untold lies isn’t affecting his golf game or his plans for a celebratory White House reinstatement in August – a scenario we devotees so fervently anticipate. What was your favorite image of his presidency?
Mine was him boldly holding the upside-down Bible in front of the only church he visited except to attend a funeral for George H. W. Bush. Who wouldn’t be envious of a man who hates facts so much he makes up his own and gets believers to pay him while sipping his Big Lie Koolaid?!?
Jack Troy
Huntington, Pa.
Towanda HS Class of ‘56
An unrealistic dream
Hiring a bunch of IRS agents to go after tax cheats is another of Biden’s jokes! He has no idea how long it takes to get a new agent up to speed with all the methods it take to nail down tax cheats.
I retired from the IRS with a 33-year career and it took about half of that time to really develop the methods it takes to nail the tax cheats. I caught a good number of them after I learned all the steps it takes to prove how much they were cheating. New agents will not be able to successfully catch the cheaters for several years of experience in the field.
So all the money Biden predicts that will come in is a fantasy until several years down the road. It is good for the IRS to get some new funding as Congress has cut their funding for the last couple of decades until the audit coverage got too minimal.
One other thing I would mention is that every time you buy something made in China, you are aiding and abetting the enemy! The Chinese government depends on a strong economy to fund their building of missiles and other war machinery.
It is time to do like we patriots did dunging the second World War and sacrifice where we can so as not to assist our enemy. We as patriots can really hurt our avowed enemy by not buying any thing made in China or whatever label they put on their goods. Lets do our part and if it cost us a few extra dollars feel good about it.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
