Can’t change too quickly

In reply to those who complain about the gas industry and current fuels of energy … we all know of the need for new sources of energy.

We can’t shut everything down today and expect solar, wind, etc … will be ready by tomorrow. It is years away before other power sources will be fully on line.

I live in Wyoming County. I’m sure P&G is really benefitting from their gas well.

We pay taxes on our gas lease and royalties. The consumer will pay a tax. How many times is the same gas being taxed?

Tina Pickett is a real gem of a representative, and Fred Keller is going a great job. Doug McLinko, I don’t know him personally, but at least you know where he stands on issues. I wish some of our elected officials down this way would state where they stand.

Ronnie Schoonover

Black Walnut

Vote to censure

I recently read that the Bradford County Republican Committee voted to censure U.S. Sen. Patrick Toomey. I was sorry to read this as Sen. Toomey is the only Pennsylvania Republican of whom I am aware that was willing to defend my vote and my democracy. I wish I could say the same for Re. Fred Keller, but I can’t. This leads me to believe that there will be some Bradford County Republican candidates who will not be willing to defend my vote on democracy as well.

Theresa Brennan

Towanda