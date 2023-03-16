Why are you a Republican?

Attempting a defense of the Republican party requires a defense of liars, white supremacists, anti-Semites, neo-fascists, racists, and white Christian nationalists. The Republican party wasn’t changed by Donald Trump: the epitome of the above items. Trump merely exposed the party and allowed its members to come out. Prior to Trump, the GOP agenda was subtle and coded. It is now blatant and not conducive to a moral, ethical democratic society. If you are still a Republican but disagree with the above assessment, why are you still a Republican?