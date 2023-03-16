Why are you a Republican?
Attempting a defense of the Republican party requires a defense of liars, white supremacists, anti-Semites, neo-fascists, racists, and white Christian nationalists. The Republican party wasn’t changed by Donald Trump: the epitome of the above items. Trump merely exposed the party and allowed its members to come out. Prior to Trump, the GOP agenda was subtle and coded. It is now blatant and not conducive to a moral, ethical democratic society. If you are still a Republican but disagree with the above assessment, why are you still a Republican?
As a former educator, I am appalled at the local school districts and their lack caring about the education of our young people. We went through a lengthy period when, due to COVID, our students fell behind academically. Everyone says we need to to provide more help and then, during a very mild winter, our local schools close early, start late and very little education is taking place. I cannot believe anyone can justify a three hour delay. No education is happening and the only thing happening is a day of school can be counted. Please address this in your editorials if you have any interest in education, we now know that our local schools do not.
In Mr. Campbell’s 3/10 letter, he misunderstands the concept of “woke”.
First, no one is taught that America is “forever damned” because it participated in slavery and transgender children aren’t goaded into surgery. Believing those ideas is gullibility to inflammatory culture-war propaganda. Those characterizations only further divide us.
Just like racism didn’t stop after the Civil War, historical discriminatory policies such as redlining or disparities in crime enforcement/sentencing have a legacy that echo today. It isn’t about blame or dividing people, but about acknowledging how our history and social systems have perpetuated that inequality. “Woke” isn’t simply learning the history as you did, but also understanding the effects of how it manifests now.
Despite people’s view today, historical polling shows the Civil Rights movement wasn’t popular at the time. MLK was vilified as a disruptor and corruptor of societal norms. That was the “woke” movement by those who opposed it, and yet it is now widely recognized as essential to create a more just society.
Similarly, transgender rights aren’t a fad, but an important struggle for equality and to recognize the history of discrimination and violence due to false perceptions and moralizing self-righteousness. Interracial, interfaith, and same-sex marriage was once a perversion, but now commonly accepted. Does Mr. Campbell suggest banning books depicting those also? Do you not consider transgender doctors and psychologists that have dedicated their career lives to be experts? Should ill-informed politicians control how people live?
Although elementary schools typically do not cover these complex concepts, they can introduce students to the diverse experiences of our shared history and the multifaceted nature of humanity. Call it “woke” if you want, but that’s just education. These false perceptions of CRT or transgender individuals are being used to support legislation that effectively bans teaching on the very civil rights you learned and thus will only perpetuate that flawed history.
