They should not be forgotten
During WWII, there was a shortage of nurses. The Cadet Nursing Corps was created in 1943 by Congress and was disbanded in Dec. 31, 1948. By 1945, cadet nurses were providing 80% of nursing care in hospitals. In spite of the great contribution cadet nurses made during and right after the war, they have never been recognized for their contribution. Even through they served their country, they have been denied the normal benefits that people who serve their country are entitled to. The Valley had its own Cadet Nursing Corp. and not many who served are still alive today. I know of one, that being Rita Sullivan Toomey. They deserve to be recognized before they are all gone. There was hope that the Cadet Nurse Corps Service Recognition Act would pass in 2018, but it failed. Unlike others who served their country, they receive no government benefits. There is still hope that Congress will recognize the valuable service these women provided. In the meantime, I say thank you all for your service.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
Pork stuffed COVID relief
In Frank Bertrand’s LTE of 3/12/20 he lauded the socialist Democrats for a 100% partisan vote and chided Republicans for a zero vote on the COVID relief bill. There are some good points in the bill but there is so much inane pork stuffed in this bill that no sensible, responsible representative would ever vote for such a calamity, and it is Republicans who should be lauded for a unanimous rejection of this calamity.
Let’s take a closer look at this bill.
Less than 10% will go directly to the people for COVID relief as a stimulus. Oh, BTW, are you aware convicts and illegal alien invaders will also be eligible for the $1400 payment? For example, the Boston Bomber and Dylann Roof (on death row for the murder of nine people) et al will receive this payment. Republicans tried to stop this item in the bill but were shot down by the socialist Democrats.
Here are a few other items in the bill of which Republicans objected, but were shot down, and one wonders what any of this has to do with COVID relief:
- $350 billion to bail out mismanagement of Democrat-controlled states, California/New York/Illinois, etc.;
- $111 welfare without work requirements. People make more by not working;
- $86 billion bailout to union pensions. Payoff to Democrat friends;
- $45 billion for massive expansion of Obamacare subsidies with no income limit;
- $15 billion for eligible healthcare for illegal alien invaders;
- $12 billion additional foreign aid;
- $4 billion to pay off 120% of debt for “socially disadvantaged” (NON-WHITE) farmers/ranchers;
- $600 million to Pelosi’s disastrous San Francisco;
- $570 million for federal employees to stay home for an additional 15 weeks;
- $270 million for the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities;
- $50 million in environmental justice grants, whatever that is;
- $50 million to Planned Parenthood.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
