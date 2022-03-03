Work for financial relief
In the Jan. 28 Daily Review, it mentioned that Rep. Pickett is gearing up for a busy year. I didn’t happen to see any of her goals pertaining to school property tax relief for senior citizens. It seems like she talked about this subject in the past, but it’s put on the back-burner again.
A year ago or so I wrote an LTE pertaining to at least a cut or eliminate the school property tax for seniors. A reply came back to the LTE from a reader that we are all responsible for this tax as we all benefit from a well educated population. That might be if some of that population would get a job (which are plentiful) to pay their share as we seniors paid our share and more from the get-go.
With the soaring inflation, it’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet!
With Pennsylvania getting a lot of federal funding and with Pennsylvania being number two in the nation for gambling revenue, where is it all going?
We need our reps to spend a little more time in Harrisburg to work on this tax problem and maybe they would get the recognition they get on other goals they attain.
This is my feedback to our reps.
Gerald S. Sarnosky
Luther Mills
There she goes again
Since the Commonwealth court has ruled Act 77 unconstitutional , a bill that was passed before COVID and supported by all but two Republicans in both House and Senate (the only two that voted against the bill are from Lancaster).
The incredible truth is a Constitutional Ruling stands against the Republican held Legislature. That should tell us all everything we need to know about our elected representatives in Harrisburg. They talk one way and do another. Harrisburg and our elected representative there are in complete damage control. Representative Tina Pickett is leading the charge on the spin. It is hard to fathom that these state elects in an attempt to cover their own backsides are willing to throw the Commonwealth away and the Republic for that matter.
Act 77 opened the door for 50 days of no excuse voting, drop boxes, ballot harvesting, allowing the election to go on for weeks after election day and gave us the MOST corrupt election in PA history. In fact one can make the case that it cost Donald J. Trump the presidency.
In a recent public statement Representative Pickett stated that “Act 77 was a 3 to 2 decision, which shows that there are differing opinions on the matter.” As Paul Harvey always said “ and here is the rest of the story.” What Tina didn’t say is that the three that voted for it being unconstitutional are Constitutional Conservative judges that followed the Constitution and Judge Leavitt’s opinion was a solid case. The two that decided against it are far left wing activist judges. So Representative Pickett, do you side with the dissenting liberal judges? You also stated that you are co-sponsoring a bill to make it better. If Act 77 is unconstitutional , and ruled that way, why in the world would you think it could be fixed with more unconstitutional legislation?
Please be a part of the solution and not the problem.
Richard N. Sherman
Laceyville
