Letters to the Editor, March 31, 2020
Ibuprofen and COVID-19
I have heard that ibuprofen makes coronavirus much worse. Ibuprofen is also known as Advil and Motrin. I had a word of mouth report that in one ICU the only patients who died had taken ibuprofen. The only patients that lived had not taken ibuprofen.
Taking acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol is fine as long as you do not take any alcohol. The combination of acetaminophen and alcohol causes liver failure.
John Bendo
Towanda
Bringing back memories
After reading the 3-29-20 Sunday Review, I cannot help but respond to the article by Editor Matt Hicks citing the efforts by “my old friend” John Ferri to track the expansion, or growth, of the COVID-19 “Chinese Virus!“
It really brings back fond memories, like 50-60 years ago. The good old days in the Phosphor Lab at GTE-Sylvania! And I am going back to the early days of programmable hand held calculators. They were a befuddling new tool to some of the “old timers” like yours truly!
But, back then, it was often a problem to break up a group like “John, Wayne, and Nancy” who were having a time showing off their newly developed calculating skills. And I recall a rather young Dr. Alan Alper on a tour of the Phosphor Lab having a scattering effect on the calculators!
I am sure that, as I sit here watching Fox News’ presentation of President Trump’s COVID-19 press conference, I cannot help but feel that they are all, including the President, doing their best on behalf of our country!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
