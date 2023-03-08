A call for systemic changes in politics
With a split PA legislature in session, now is our best opportunity to pass bipartisan legislation that benefits all PA citizens. It isn’t hard to see that our political system has become more extreme, divided, and partisan lately. Two important strategies to alleviate this problem that should be prioritized are ranked choice voting and independent redistricting commissions. These approaches can help reduce extreme politics and increase citizen election participation. They have been enacted in liberal and conservative states in primary and local elections with much satisfaction and success.
Ranked choice voting will allow you to rank your choices for a political position instead of a single candidate. If your first choice doesn’t win or isn’t a leading candidate, your vote may go toward your second preferred choice. This doesn’t eliminate, but does temper the “first past the post” system and reduces the likelihood of extreme candidates winning. It also eliminates the need for costly runoff elections that get less attention/participation. Furthermore, it increases the potential for third party candidates to win if neither top party has a suitable or likable candidate, yet simultaneously reduces the influence of “spoiler candidates.”
An independent redistricting commission eliminates the ability for current elected officials to directly choose their voters. Often, redistricting by elected representatives have allowed them to choose a voting composition that nearly eliminates chances of losing, even as far as removing opponents from living in their district. This entrenches ideologues and makes extreme wings of the parties more pronounced. A separate commission can help eliminate partisan motivations and restore balance to elections. The effectiveness of a commission depends on the laws and rules that establish it; ever more important it is established now with a bipartisan legislature that can’t prioritize either party.
Contact your representatives to ask about supporting these initiatives.
The Republican Party of today
I wrote this article due to my concern about the direction our country is headed. I considered myself a conservative Republican who knew what Republican values were. I thought the party believed in balanced budgets, smaller government, family values, character, honesty and integrity. As a former history teacher it appears to me the Republican party has lost its way and I will show why.
- Try to brush Jan. 6 under the rug; the worst attack on our capitol since 1812
- Favor people like Greene over Cheney, Santos over Kinzinger
- Favor taking a woman’s right to choose
- Favor investigating Biden’s classified documents but not Trump or Pence
- Allowed putting children in cages
- Want to investigate Hunter Biden but not Jared and Evanka.
Boris Johnson recently stated the Republican Party is being run by Tucker Carlson and Fox News. To the viewers of only Fox news, here are facts you probably will not hear.
He, Hannity, Pirro, Dobbs, Bartiromo, Ingraham and others knew the election was fair but continued to spew lies every evening. Their text messages indicate money and ratings were more important than the truth. Dominion is suing Fox for 1.6 billion dollars due to these lies.
Paul Ryan, former Republican Speaker, serves on the Fox Board making half a million a year while meeting six times a year did nothing to stop the lies.
Kevin McCarthy, present Speaker, provided Carlson exclusive footage of the insurrection, which Carlson now will use to again promote lies about the insurrection.
One of our Republican County Commissioners allowed the Towanda airport to be used for a partisan political purpose.
Republicans are opposed to wearing masks and yet they wear a mask when attending any Guthrie facility. It appears that healthcare facilities know the value of masking.
