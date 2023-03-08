A call for systemic changes in politics

With a split PA legislature in session, now is our best opportunity to pass bipartisan legislation that benefits all PA citizens. It isn’t hard to see that our political system has become more extreme, divided, and partisan lately. Two important strategies to alleviate this problem that should be prioritized are ranked choice voting and independent redistricting commissions. These approaches can help reduce extreme politics and increase citizen election participation. They have been enacted in liberal and conservative states in primary and local elections with much satisfaction and success.