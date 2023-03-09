Woke
I am woke.
I believe that children in this country should learn all of America’s history, the good and the bad — and no, that won’t cause them to “hate America.”
I believe that young people deserve an opportunity to figure out their lives, and I realize that some, such as trans individuals, have a harder time of that — they don’t need the government making it more difficult.
I believe that drag shows are entertainment, usually humorous, sometimes risqué, but it should be up to parents, not the government, whether their children attend — just as they would exercise that judgment when going to a performance of, say, a risqué comedian.
I believe that librarians should decide what books are available in their libraries — not a governor, not a legislature.
I believe that people can request that you use certain pronouns, but whether you oblige is up to you, as you choose your own words.
I believe that a family exists when love exists in a household, and children of any age should know that some families have one parent, some families have two mommies, and some families have two daddies — and the government should not punish teachers who say that.
I believe that critical race theory should continue to be taught in law schools, along with other legal theories, and if a high school teacher should mention it, it’s no big deal.
I believe that our government should consist of professionals dedicated to solving problems and making this country better — and not consist of troublemakers determined to sow division using scare words and conspiracy theories.
I am woke.
Diane F Gonzalez
Towanda
Cemeteries, yes hallowed ground!
Cemeteries have always been considered hallowed ground and sacred spaces.
There is a peacefulness to the space they occupy. But why?
The space is occupied by the remains of people who came before us.
These people have their stories of lives here on earth; they toiled, had joy, died too young, and some lingered long. The same as we do. We have lessons to learn from their lives and debts to repay.
Soon we are approaching the 250th Anniversary of the USA. Cemeteries are a perpetual history of people who came before us. We owe them reverence and gratitude for what they accomplished. It led to the lives we have now.
All of us live near a cemetery. Stop in and see if it is cared for. That is, is it mowed, are limbs picked up, are monuments stable, are they legible? Sadly, there is much to be done.
Perhaps there is a way you can contribute to it’s care.
You will hear more about the ways our upcoming anniversary will be commemorated.
Consider how you can be part of this important occasion. Cemetery care is an option for giving back to the history we come from.
Cindy Lake Holdridge
Sayre
