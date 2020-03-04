Letters to the Editor, March 4, 2020
Responding to John Fedorchak
Is it really that hard to accept the fact that Trump was guilty in Mueller’s report of collusion, guilty of obstruction of justice, and in his impeachment trial, he was found guilty by the House for favor with Ukraine and guilty of obstruction of justice. Republican Senators regurgitated their acquittal for Trump.
You give a tip of your hat to LTC Vindman. I’m wondering, could you give a tip of your hat to the “bone spur” Trump? People coming forward to expose something that didn’t sound right was a patriotic act, not a rehearsed opinion.
How long are people going to keep covering for Trump? Will it be when we have to kneel and kiss his ring, or maybe click our heels and raise our right hand and say, “Hail Trump”?
P.S. I’m not a Trump hater. I’m a person who hates corruption and lying.
Jerry McMenamin
Rome
The Great Influenza
Described as “magisterial in its breadth of perspective and depth of research,” The Great Influenza by John M. Barry provides a detailed account of the 1918 pandemic caused by the Spanish flu, even though it most likely started in Haskel County, Kansas and was spread world-wide by troop movements of WWI. It proceeded in multiple waves, the second — occurring months after the first — being the deadliest. It killed 50 million people world-wide including 675,000 in the U.S. according to the CDC.
Barry’s conclusion from his book is, “...those in authority must retain the public’s trust. The way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one.” The pandemic was made worse by the Woodrow Wilson administration doing exactly the opposite — suppressing critical news of medical experts, lying to the public to keep up morale for the war, and passing a sedition act to threaten any criticism of its actions with imprisonment.
In a recent interview with the Washington Post about how the Trump administration is handling the current coronavirus outbreak, Barry said, “They are clearly trying to put the best possible gloss on things, and are trying to control information... I think the No. 1 lesson that came out of the experience is that if you want to prevent panic, you tell the truth.” He added that he is “a little bit worried” about the plan being followed. He doesn’t think the Trump administration is “outright lying, but they’re definitely giving you interpretations that seem to be the best-case scenarios.”
If anyone claims to know the progression of the coronavirus, they are lying. It may disappear as Trump claims, but its current spread seems to show otherwise. Listen to the experts and hope Trump does likewise.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.