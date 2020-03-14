Letters to the Editor, March 14, 2020
Surprise medical billing
I was glad to see President Trump make it a priority to address surprise medical billing. It is a big problem across the country because, despite having health insurance, many Americans delay treatment out of fear they can’t afford uncovered costs. It’s not uncommon for cancer patients to delay treatment because they already owe thousands in bills their insurer refuses to pay.
While Congress is finally talking about “surprise medical bills,” the big insurers have shelled out more than $70 million trying to convince lawmakers the answer is capping medical costs in a way that lets them set the rates — and protect their profits. In regions like ours already suffering doctor shortages, failing to reimburse for the actual cost of treatment would worsen the situation.
New York already has a proven remedy: an independent dispute resolution process that forces insurers and providers to negotiate and stops patients from receiving uncovered bills. In three years, it saved patients over $400 million in emergency care costs alone. Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has proposed a similar resolution process that would be fair to all sides.
Lawmakers need to know that people want access to care and insurers to deliver the coverage they promise. Negotiating that would be good use of Congress’ time!
Kim DeMatter-MacDonald
Olyphant
The Democrats
It’s interesting about the Green New Deal that so many are pushing. Trains, planes, automobiles, buses are all fuel users.
How did the candidates get from Washington, D.C. to Iowa, where all the chaos happened? Who actually came out on top?
Now, from Iowa we go to New Hampshire, from New Hampshire to Nevada, and then South Carolina. So how are they traveling? What are they using? Horses?
Is Joe Biden really electable?
Bernie Sanders gets so frustrated, red-faced, upset, and sputters. How long before he gives up?
Ms. Warren was just as bad.
The Socialists and Liberals have opened the floodgates with their policies — $32 trillion Medicare For All, $93 trillion Green New Deal, and $1.25 trillion Free College Plan. We will be taxed to death! Think about it.
Now, Mr. Bloomberg, a billionaire, who is an arrogant, boastful man, worldly and materialistic, exploiting the poor and the homeless of New York City — he really should be careful of what he says. Fact check what he says.
Mr. Bloomberg says President Trump is unprepared for the coronavirus, when President Trump has Vice President Pence, the CDC, health czar, and many drug companies behind him. People have to take care of themselves and be aware of people around them.
The ad with Steve in Wayne County says Mr. Trump is all about the money. President Trump donates his salary to charities!
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
