Letters to the Editor, March 18, 2020
Legal matters in Canton
I am writing about the recent borough meeting in Canton and the omissions made from the meeting. Yes, the room was packed with people in support of our administrator/treasurer/secretary. And yes, Mr. Gates did address us and give us a remonstrance. However, what was not put in the paper and was said in the open meeting was that according to the Title 8 Statute from the General Assembly, under the Solicitors section, “The legal matters of the borough shall be under the control of the borough solicitor. No department or officer of the borough, except as otherwise provided by law, shall employ an additional counsel without the assent or ratification of the council.” Now, this is being researched by the solicitor to see if any wrongdoing has occurred, but it was completely omitted by reporters. Also the remonstrance was signed by 107 people at the time it was given to us. If you look at the statistics of even the 300 voters that voted in the last election in the borough which was roughly 300 people the percentage comes to less than 36% of the voter population that actually voted. If you go by the actual number of registered borough occupants that number will be significantly lower. Should we allow the minority to speak for the majority? I think not. However, that is being allowed to happen. I ask that the citizens of the borough come in and let their voices be heard without fear of repercussions. As if such things occur they would be illegal and handled properly. Let’s do as was asked and make Canton Borough better than it has ever been.
Chris Schrader
Canton
Unsung heroes
Monday’s announcement from Governor Wolf left many wondering why bars and restaurants were ordered to close. And, it didn’t help matters that after the order was made, there was significant confusion due to different interpretations of the order until Governor Wolf sent out a clarification.
It was a tough decision, no doubt. But, there’s a simple answer why Pennsylvania bars and restaurants were ordered to close.
We don’t want to be the next Italy. Some in the medical community fear that it could happen, and happen quickly. COVID-19 has the unique ability to spread in a very short time period and impact large populations.
Italy chose not to address social distancing until it was too late. Up until the very last minute, bars and restaurants were filled to capacity.
The slow response by the Italian government has left staggering statistics with a health care system that is overwhelmed. News reports make it clear that hospital staffers have had to make devastating decisions about who gets treated and who they must let go.
Governor Wolf’s order to close the state’s restaurants and bars was difficult, but it was in the best interest of public health. Hopefully, it will slow the spread and give our health care networks the time they need to prepare.
It’s often been said that health care professionals are on the front lines of the war against diseases, and that they are heroes.
Let’s add Pennsylvania tavern and restaurant owners, bartenders, waitresses and waiters, and other staff to the list of heroes. They’re sacrificing revenue and salary to play their part in stopping the spread.
This crisis will pass. There was once a time that the world struggled with polio. That was until a Pennsylvania physician named Jonas Salk invented a vaccine. Today, polio is almost non-existent. Our country’s smartest medical researchers are working on this, and like Jonas Salk, they’ll find an answer.
And, when they do, patrons will return to restaurants and bars, celebrate life, and declare victory.
Chuck Moran
Executive Director, Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.