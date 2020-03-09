Letters to the Editor, March 10, 2020
Stupid lying
I can understand Democrats disagreeing with a Republican president, but in my opinion that should not make for stupid lying.
Wanting to end the occupation of Iraq, the president withdrew some troops as a test and Turkey attacked the Kurds. Some Democrats said he should have withdrawn all U.S. forces and others said he was abandoning allies, but no one said how to get out of the mess.
Whenever I hear the radical Democrats accuse the president of something, it is always baseless. These radicals tried to impeach the president, but even the little of the impeachment trial I saw told me that logically three of the accusations were fake.
In my opinion, the best way to reduce the lying is for everyone to read the Constitution and study it to find out what it means. They would find out that members of Congress represent their constituents and not their political parties, special interest groups, etc …; that all Constitutional rights have limits; what an ex post facto law is; that there are two types of arms; that the Supreme Court is meant to interpret all of the Constitution, especially its limits.
A congresswoman said that no one should lie to Congress, but she did not complain about the radical Democrats who have repeatedly lied to Congress. Democrats should remember that climate change has always existed. Some of it is natural and some of it is being caused by man’s gigantic population explosion.
Roger Hawkins
Canton
Response to Jerry McMenamin LTE of 3/4/20:
Jerry must be living in an alternative universe when he declares “that Trump was guilty in Mueller’s report of collusion.” Check your FACTS.
Jerry also proclaims that “I’m a person who hates corruption and lying.” You must have drafted a multitude of critical epistles about the Obama/Biden/Hillary regime; however, a research of your LTEs shows no such criticism.
Obama/Biden/Hillary lied to your face eloquently, often, and in a politically correct manner. President Trump tells you bluntly, to the point and without political correctness. Which does a non-biased person prefer? Also, remember, Trump did not bring division. Division brought Trump. Those who do not see this are part of the problem.
Response to John Ferri LTE of 3/4/20:
John was a bit critical of President Trump’s handle of the coronavirus before more info was available; however, even John has to be impressed with how President Trump is managing this crisis, getting experts (private, public, research, medical) involved very early, halting of transport from infected countries, and keeping the country well-informed of all updates. Also, we have to give President Trump credit for reversing Obama era restrictions and fast-tracking development of virus vaccines. We must also remember that it took Obama/Biden six months to react to the deadly H1N1 Swine virus.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Former Bradford County resident
