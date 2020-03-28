Letters to the Editor, March 28, 2020
Wanting to know
It was printed that the reason for not giving the names of the persons that have the coronavirus is to protect their rights. What about our rights? I want to know who they are and most importantly where they live so I can stay to hell away from them. Most everyone else who is infected have given interviews to the press and even television interviews. As a tax paying citizen I have the right to know for my own protection.
Ron Shaffer
Wyalusing
Our future
Life is a journey with many unpredictable elements.
Today we are in a horrific medical event!
This coronavirus is something no one could have predicted on how serious it would be.
So why are we complaining about our lives as they are? We should thank God we are alive.
I have an aorta aneurysm — have had it for years. All of my ultrasounds have been paid for once a year. This year it changed and a CT scan was ordered. It had a $250 co-pay. Considering the cost of this, I can put aside money over the year to pay for the next one. A pre-existing condition.
What we need to think about with Medicare for All, the $32 trillion government run health care, this would wipe out private health insurance.
President Trump, Vice President Pence, and all the health care people are taking on an uphill battle. Take their advice and do what is best for you. Be responsible and stop complaining about your life.
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
Commented
