Letters to the Editor, March 21, 2020
Come together
Attention citizens of Bradford County, please give the stores (DG, TOPS, Hurley’s, Walmart) in the county a chance to recover and replenish the stores. This would take at least two deliveries to get the stores a chance to replenish the shelves of much needed cleaning supplies, toilet paper, tissues, hand sanitizers, and disinfecting wipes. Yes, there is a national emergency going on, but there is no need to rush out every time the store has a delivery. They need time to get the store shelves refilled.
In the meantime let us help our neighbors and friends who can not go to the store to get the much needed supplies. Check on loved ones and don’t be greedy at this time. Life will go on. And please remember those who are sick from COVID-19 right now.
We will get through this and come out stronger in the end. It is not like the world is coming to an end at this moment in time. Remember to help those who are in need. The world will be a better place if we muster together and help each other out. I am happy to see businesses extending a chance for those who do not get around all that well a chance to shop early every morning. In 26 years of retail I have never seen it this bad. Come on, people, let’s work together.
Joseph Grohol Jr.
Ulster
My universe
Mr. Fedorchak Sr., you may be right about different universes. You see, my universe does check facts and it also uses common sense. Let me use a hypothetical example. I buy a box of cookies. I later look for the cookies. They are gone. I ask everyone if they ate them. They all say “no.” Later, I find cookie crumbs on my son’s bed. I ask if he ate them. He says “no.” Now, is it a fact that I bought cookies? A fact the cookies are gone? A fact that my son said he did not eat them? I think you know where I’m going with this.
How about the Mueller report. Did Trump’s son arrange a meeting with the Russians? Did Trump say he didn’t know anything about it many times, only later to say he did know about it? Did Mueller state he wasn’t looking for collusion? Did Trump lie and ask others to lie about Russian interference? Mueller said that he did not assess whether collusion occurred because it is not a legal term. How about Roger Stone? He was found guilty. He sought material from WikiLeaks that was hacked by Russia and was in contact with Trump. (Trump says he didn’t eat the cookies). Did Mueller get cooperation from Stone, Manafort, and others that also lied? Trump’s person A.G. Barr said (Trump didn’t eat the cookies) he didn’t collude with the Russians. Are there undisclosed details being kept from the public? In my universe, Trump’s guilty by facts and common sense. Just like my son.
In my universe a lie is just that — a lie. Trump is 15,000 lies and counting. With Obama, how many? A biased and non-biased person, I think, would not like to be lied to.
Jerry McMenamin
Rome
