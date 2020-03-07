Letters to the Editor, March 7, 2020
Remembering the cleanup hikes
I recently read the article in the Sunday Daily of Feb. 23 about Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, and I was reminded of what I, along with fellow hikers, did for several years.
We cleaned up a portion of a back country road — to be specific, we cleaned the road starting at the Weston Road going to Laquin — a length of 10 miles. This is in the area south of Powell.
It all started when we were going on our usual Thursday hike and discussing the beauty of where we were and upset at what we were seeing along the ditches … so then one of us … probably Clint Fisher, said, “Why don’t we do something about it,” and our cleanup hikes were born!
We had a plan: two hikers were dropped off with several garbage bags and two hikers drove on one mile ahead and parked the car. Then they, packed with garbage bags, started cleaning up for another mile. We probably cleaned a good 10 miles. We did this for several years.
We had a lot of fun and laughs, a lot of back and leg pain, and a lot of filled garbage bags, and a lot of good feelings.
Ah, that we could be able to do it again!
Now, it’s up to the younger and more able!
Thanks for reading and get out there and pick up the trash (or stop trashing)!
From former trash pickers Bill Madill, John and Mary Alice Demangone, and the now departed and loved Clint Fisher.
Mary Alice Demangone
Towanda
Maple Month
March is considered — at least among maple producing states — to be Maple Month! Perfect timing, as the first few days of March have already brought upon some great weather for local producers to start the sweet process of making maple syrup! Sap flows best for maple production when temperatures reach below freezing at night, and above freezing during the day. Many producers across the state have already started the process of boiling the sap they have collected, and many more will start soon.
If you’ve never seen this process in action, or just love seeing the behind-the-scenes work done to put PA Maple Syrup on your table, then consider attending one of several Maple Taste and Tour Weekends held across Pennsylvania. These tours through local producers’ sugarhouses will show you just how PA Maple Syrup is made, and you’ll get to be a part of it. Each sugarhouse is a little bit different, so these tours allow you to see many different ways in which Pure PA Syrup is produced. If that hasn’t convinced you, many will also be handing out samples of their products for you to try, and maybe even buy!
For more information about the events closest to you, visit the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers’ Council website at www.pamaple.net/tours.
Erin Wrisley
Pennsylvania Maple Ambassador
Ulster
