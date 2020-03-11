Letters to the Editor, March 11, 2020
Why do we accept fraudulent phone calls?
I’d say that about 20-30% of the calls I get are scammers or worse. They claim to be my credit card people, Social Security or someone investigating fraud. It’s obvious that our government doesn’t give a damn as their entire strategy is to not give out info. We should be giving them false info and capturing their number. And they should make it a serious federal and international crime to give false caller ID information. Any cell phone can do that. Why is it that my cell phone can warn me of a scam and our government who monitors our calls can’t flag those calls and track down these people in whatever country they are in? And if the countries won’t arrest these offenders we institute economic sanctions. I would like someone to ask any presidential candidate what he or she would do to make it a very sad day for those committing phone fraud.
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
Giving America away
Open borders to flood the country with illegal immigrants, giving them free health care, drivers licenses, and, of course, the right to vote. This is totally unfair and a great betrayal to all American citizens. Lies, deceit, socialism, and betrayal seems to be the icing on the cake of the democratic platform. It is sad that the Democrats have to go through such measures just to get votes.
Now, Bernie Sanders has a brainstorm to legalize marijuana, also known as dope, throughout the United States. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that kids under the age of 18 who begin using marijuana are four to seven times more likely than adults to develop a drug problem. And they said marijuana use can lead to other problems, too! Maybe Mr. Sanders has used too much of the dope, himself.
Whether you are a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent and if you are a real person who cares about America, especially if you have children growing up, you need to open your eyes and think for yourself.
There are no choices for the 2020 Presidential Election. A vote for Donald Trump is the same as a vote for our country’s future, strength, and prosperity. He is the American people’s president who will not give America away.
Walt Steciw
Corning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.