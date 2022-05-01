Some education about energy
It seems that every day, whether we are watching our local news or scrolling through social media, we are constantly reminded of the high energy prices we are currently experiencing.
We all know there are a variety of opinions floating around on how to solve this energy crisis, however, I think it’s important we take time to educate ourselves on how energy sources like natural gas touch our daily life.
Many people think natural gas is only used to heat home homes and create electricity, but they are mistaken. Natural gas and its by-products are instrumental in the creation of so many things we use each day like laptops, dishwashing liquids, and even the collar around the neck of our beloved dogs.
Just as some want to do away with the production of natural gas in our state, we wouldn’t only be losing valuable resources used to create everyday products, we’d be doing away with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue. In fact, moving away from oil and natural gas completely could cost our state nearly 339,000 good-paying jobs the industry supports.
So, before we take any drastic actions when it comes to our energy production, we should first take the time to evaluate what we can do to both lower costs and protect our state’s energy industry.
Dick Harris
Stevensville
Need more detail
In his April 22 letter to the editor, Ken Cooke warned us about local school districts where children are being brainwashed with Marxist propaganda, being taught to hate America, and taught to hate their classmates because of the color of their skin. He also warned us about teachers asking elementary students “gender related questions.” I no longer have children in a local school district, and I no longer work in a Bradford County public school, but these accusations are still alarming to me. I would gladly attend a school board meeting at any school in Bradford County or one of our surrounding counties to voice my objections to these practices. Mr. Cooke, could you please be more specific and tell me exactly which schools in our area are guilty of these offenses against our children? If I am going to address a school board, it would help if I could cite specific instances of these events. Can tell me when and where they occurred?
Scott Smith
Monroeton
