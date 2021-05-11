The plight of the honey bee
I want to share with readers my deepening concern about the plight of the honey bee and our food chain.
I am a local retired pastor, having been in the ministry for 50 some years, and in my retirement one of my greatest joys has been learning to be a bee keeper. My mentor smiles and reminds me, “Well, almost a bee keeper.” The learning is non-ending.
I own a little over an acre on one lot. The lot is covered with dandelions, one of the bees’ favorite pollen sources. Today, I walked the property and noticed only one honey bee! Over the weekend I pulled off of Route 220 just above Sayre and walked through a sea of beautiful yellow dandelions … not one honey bee! The bees are disappearing!
Go outside and look at your own lawn and shrubbery. How many honey bees did you see? If we lose the honey bee, we lose much of our food supply.
I believe this is going to be a critical issue. The average beekeeper losses are 50% to 70%. This year I lost seven of my 10 hives and four of my dear friends lost 100% of their hives.
Today, honey bees are threatened by:
Mites that suck the life juices out of bees.
Starvation. When there is not enough honey laid up for the winter or when there are not enough bees in the hive to keep their cluster warm.
Pesticides. Farmers treat their crops and many of us treat our lawns with pesticides. Bees get disoriented by pesticides and often cannot find their way back to their hive or they simply fall out of the air and die.
Several diseases also threaten honey bees.
Let me encourage readers to learn about honey bees, be conscientious about the use of pesticides, plant shrubs and flowers that benefit bees, encourage government support and regulation of pesticides, and maybe start their own apiary. Every beekeeper would love to help you get started.
Robert Martin
Towanda
The racist
After dozens of letters to the editor and multiple thousands of words, John Fedorchak finally wrote what everyone already knew – that he is a racist. He used the technique of projection that is prevalent with Republicans where they blame the opposition for their own transgressions and faults. In his recent letter, Fedorchak’s opening four words, “I am a racist,” are true although he attempts to rationalize through false history and lies that those who claim that Republicans are racists are racists themselves.
Republicans in Georgia are racists although they deny it. Trump is a racist although he denies it. Racists don’t like to be labeled as racists. The best way to avoid being labeled a racist is to not be racist.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
