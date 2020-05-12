Letters to the Editor, May 12, 2020
Lies, lies, and the blame game
Why does Priorities Pac run the ad about supplies being sent to China, backed by the Democrats!
When President Trump shut down travel to China and people coming from China, the president let Americans come home from Wuhan. They were sent all over the country, being quarantined. Somehow this didn’t work. It spread like wildfire, especially in New York City.
Here in Bradford County, first reports were eight people, now (as of the writing of this letter) it is up to 35. So there are infected people spreading the virus. No one knows who they are except for the doctors and nurses who care for them. These people should be identified! If you have been around a person, then you can be tested to be safe and not sorry.
China is to blame and now they have a reoccurrence. President Trump trusted President Xi and he got double crossed. Joe Biden says they’re great people. Let us not be fooled as the Chinese want to be a global power.
This virus is as unpredictable, so many different symptoms, so many patients — older people, mostly.
Many rich people are donating millions of dollars. So, why are they still saying there is a shortage of supplies? The companies that have retro-fitted machines to build or make the masks, gowns, gloves, respirators, and ventilators.
What are they doing with all the dead people?
Can families bury their loved ones? Cremation is a possible way.
If you touch your loved one, can you be infected?
May God bless us and keep us safe!
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
Response to recent LTE’s
Margaret, are you actually blaming President Trump for some wackos who ingested Clorox/Lysol? Do you know anyone who actually did this? Gee, I wonder what would happen if President Trump mused that all radical socialist liberals convert to conservatism?
John Ferri does what typical socialist liberals do, i.e., President Trump can do nothing right. John refers to President Trump as incompetent, apparently because he acted like a despot when he very timely stopped all flights from China followed by stopping all flights from Europe even though, at that time, many socialist liberals, and health “experts” including the W.H.O., claimed President Trump was fear mongering as the Chinese virus was not going to be a problem in the United States. President Trump’s timely response actually saved tens of thousands of American lives. Now, according to John, President Trump is incompetent because he is NOT acting like a despot instead allowing governors/state officials to determine how individual states address their economic recovery. Amazingly, Republican governors are opening their states’ economic recovery whereas the Democrat governors are continuing to restrict individual freedom, ability to earn a living, and hurting small business.
John claims that President Trump declined W.H.O. tests. THIS IS NOT TRUE, according to FactCheck.org of 3-20-20. The kits were primarily intended for lower income nations without testing capacity.
John implies President Trump’s actions are “permanent morbid voter suppression” because “A high proportion of deaths are people who tend to vote Democratic.” This is nothing but PURE COMPLETE NONSENSE!
He adds, “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?” I ask of socialist liberals, have you no sense of decency at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga., former Bradford County resident
