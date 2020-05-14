Letters to the Editor, May 14, 2020
Letters to the Editor, May 14, 2020
DA has some explaining to do
On May 10 Bradford County District Attorney Salsman released a statement that he had instructed State Police in March how to handle “non-essential” businesses that chose to keep their doors open in violation of the state mandate that they be closed during the pandemic. Salsman advised the state police not to bother issuing warnings or citations, as he had no interest in pursuing the matter.
I was surprised to learn a DA even had this option to pick and choose which laws to uphold, and which to disregard.
I was less surprised when his comments turned to how “dangerous” it was to the community to release inmates in an effort to stem the coronavirus transmission in jail populations. As any DA knows, the county jail is but a short term warehouse for the addicted and mentally ill...folks who generally pose harm only to themselves. But we’ve heard this mantra before. Remember the caravans of murderers and rapists invading from Mexico?
Salsman’s statements have nothing to do with public health and welfare of course. It is political posturing in its plainest form.
My main question to him would be this...why did you wait until May 10 to reveal these views of yours? Why didn’t you alert all area businesses back in March they were free to disregard the state mandate? Had you done so it seems you could have “had your cake and ate it too” ..you could have been both a hero to the Trumpsters and a savior of the local economy. In fact all the neighboring counties would have swarmed here and spread great amounts of cash around (among other things).
Instead, here it is the middle of May and the local economy has imploded.
I believe the district attorney has some explaining to do to all businesses large and small that thought they were doing the right thing by shutting their doors.
William Harris
New Albany
Good idea
What a good and timely idea! Donna L. Fratrik Engle’s suggestion that bored and other unoccupied persons can exert some energy and care for area cemeteries is excellent … especially as many of those interred were victims of previous pandemics that afflicted Bradford County and the rest of Pennsylvania in years gone by … malaria in 1899, polio in 1916, the Spanish flu 1918. Science and medicine were less advanced and sophisticated then than they are now. Lest they be forgotten, do get out in appropriately physically distanced and socially responsible ways to show respect for those who perished by caring for and preserving their resting places.
Marguerite Fox Picou
Towanda
Trump’s tax returns: The law vs an opinion
Well now that we have heard the oral arguments before the Supreme Court regarding the subpoenas requesting Trump’s tax returns, what have we learned?
We learned that both sides agree that Congress has an oversight role over the Executive Branch with some limits.
I would like to introduce another situation regarding a subpoena and a request for Trump’s tax returns.
I refer to the request of April 3, 2019 by Richard Neal, Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee to Charles Rettig, IRS Commissioner, requesting six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.
In making the request, Chairman Neal cited Section 6103(f) of the Internal Revenue Code. The request asked that the information be provided by April 10, 2019. One year later on April 10, 2020, Richard K. Delmar, Deputy Inspector General of the Department of the Treasury, in a letter to House Democrats said that Mnuchin “properly” processed the demands for Trump’s returns and followed the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel. Lawyers for the Legal Counsel’s Office in a June 2019 opinion wrote that House Democrats demands for Trump’s returns should be denied because they did not serve a legitimate “legislative purpose.”
Unlike some other provisions of Section 6103, the language in subsections 6103(f)(1) and (f)(2) is mandatory. The statute does not allow the Secretary to exercise discretion provided the statutory conditions are met. The only conditions are that the request be specific in nature, originate with the appropriate Committees and be received by them in closed executive session if the taxpayer information would identify directly or indirectly a particular taxpayer.
Since the request meets all the conditions the subpoena must answered.
The only question is whether an opinion can overturn a law?
David A. Fortune
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.