Letters to the Editor
Responding to Fedorchak
In response to the letter of 5/12, I would like to make a few observations that would explain my wife’s brief letter John is referring to. First of all, one would expect that the President in this time of turmoil over the pandemic would not discuss anything that could cause harm to those gullible enough to take his idea and try it such as using Clorox or Lysol for other than its intended purpose. There are many people who take what he says as gospel and would not hesitate to try to use Clorox to cleanse their lungs, etc, by ingesting it. He is supposed to
be taking the advice of the professional scientists and doctors whom he appointed
Billy E. Dell
Towanda
Corroboration
Regarding the Joe Biden/Tara Reade scenario, like, “No one has come forward to corroborate her claims.”
Well, no (expletive-deleted)! If any real man (or woman) had witnessed it, they would have knocked Joe on his butt — to put it politely!
Then, it would have made real headlines!
PS: Good LTE in today’s (Tuesday’s) Daily, John! Glad that it came out on Tuesday — Friday, and I wouldn’t even have seen it. Which brings up another item! It is a shame that one has to go online to get news like deaths and obits that one has already paid $200 for! But, it’s the VIRUS!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.